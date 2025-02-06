Project Haystack Announces New Board Members and 2025 Initiatives

Advancing Open-Source Standards for Data Semantics and Modeling

We are delighted to welcome Scott and Hisham to the Project Haystack Board of Directors and look forward to their many contributions. ” — Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Project Haystack Organization ( www.project-haystack.org ), a 501(c) non-profit dedicated to advancing data interoperability among IoT devices, smart equipment, and systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.Joining the Board are Scott Muench, Vice President of Knowledge Excellence at J2 Innovations, and Hisham Ennarah, Head of Edge BMS at Siemens. Both have extensive expertise in data modeling and have been actively engaged with the Project Haystack community for many years. They will serve alongside current board members: Richard McElhinney (Conserve IT), Marc Petock (Lynxspring), Roger Quesnel (SkyFoundry), and Nick Gayeski (Clockworks).These appointments, along with key initiatives planned for 2025, reinforce Project Haystack’s ongoing commitment to simplifying data management and optimizing the capabilities of connected systems and devices.As the industry continues to embrace data-driven decision-making, Project Haystack remains at the forefront of innovation. The organization recently announced Haystack Connect 2025 ( https://www.haystackconnect.org/ ) and unveiled several strategic initiatives, including expanded collaboration with Xeto, the introduction of RDF specifications, the upcoming release of Haystack 5, and enhanced educational resources.About Project HaystackSince its formation in 2011, the Project Haystack Organization has continued it growth providing the industry with an open-source, collaborative environment where people and companies work together to address the challenge of utilizing semantic modeling to streamline the interchange of device data among devices, systems, equipment, and software applications.The devices that make up the Internet of Things—automation systems, metering systems, sensors, and smart devices—produce tremendous amounts of data. This data is hard to organize and use across different applications because it is stored in many different formats, has inconsistent naming conventions, and limited data descriptors. Data lacks information to describe its meaning.To address this challenge, the Project Haystack community has defined an easy-to-use methodology to describe the meaning of data using a simple, extensible data-tagging approach and standard models for common equipment systems. The community-developed materials include detailed documentation describing the data modeling techniques, significant libraries of equipment models, and software reference implementations allowing software applications to easily consume smart device data that is marked-up with “Haystack Tags.” These data descriptors allow software applications to automatically consume, interpret, analyze, and present data from IoT devices, smart equipment, and systems.Project Haystack is a member-driven organization.For more information, visit www.project-haystack.org ContactsMarc PetockExecutive Secretary, Project HaystackVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Lynxspringmarc.petock@lynxspring.comDebbie BretchesSkyFoundrydebbie@skyfoundry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.