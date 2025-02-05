David Meltzer to Headline Cre8tive Con 2025 in Chicago

David Meltzer will be headlining the iconic business and networking conference Cre8tive Con in Chiacgo.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8tive Con, Chicago’s premier business and networking conference, is thrilled to announce David Meltzer as its headlining speaker for the 2025 event. Taking place at the iconic Intercontinental Hotel from February 21-23, this year’s conference promises to deliver transformative insights and unparalleled networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, executives, and innovators.

David Meltzer, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute, is a globally celebrated entrepreneur, investor, and business coach. Formerly the CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment—the agency that inspired the iconic movie Jerry Maguire—David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and honored with the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

As the Executive Producer of 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours on Apple TV and Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch, David brings a wealth of expertise and inspiration to the stage. His journey has been chronicled in books, films, and television series such as World’s Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich, and Netflix’s Beyond the Secret. His life’s mission to empower over 1 billion people to be happy drives his dedication to delivering unparalleled value through his speaking, coaching, and content.

“David Meltzer embodies the essence of Cre8tive Con’s mission to inspire and empower,” said Julie Lokun, JD, Co-Founder of Cre8tive Con. “His incredible journey and impactful mission to spread happiness and value to the world align perfectly with our goal of connecting and uplifting creative entrepreneurs.”

Julie Lokun, JD, and Dominick Domasky are the co-founders of Cre8tive Con. Together, they have created a platform that celebrates innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. “Cre8tive Con is more than a conference; it’s a movement to inspire people to reach their full potential,” said Dominick Domasky. “We are honored to have David Meltzer join us in this mission.”

Cre8tive Con 2025 will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops led by industry leaders across various sectors. Attendees will gain actionable strategies, foster meaningful connections, and immerse themselves in an environment designed to ignite innovation and growth.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear from one of the world’s most inspiring business leaders. Tickets are available now at www.cre8tivecon.com.

About Cre8tive Con:
Founded by Julie Lokun, JD, and Dominick Domasky, Cre8tive Con is an annual conference dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives through education, inspiration, and connection. Held in Chicago, the event has become a must-attend for those looking to elevate their personal and professional lives.


