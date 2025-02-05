IntrepidX Welcomes Sean McDonell as Senior Project Manager

IntrepidX logo Sean McDonell, Senior Project Manager, IntrepidX

SAND DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntrepidX , a leader in eDiscovery and legal technology services, is pleased to welcome Sean McDonell as Senior Project Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the legal and eDiscovery industries, McDonell brings a proven track record in project management, client relations, and team leadership, making him a key asset to IntrepidX’s mission of delivering innovative solutions to the most complex emerging legal challenges.McDonell’s career spans top law firms and eDiscovery providers, where he has successfully managed high-stakes, complex litigation projects and navigated industry transitions, including mergers and acquisitions. His ability to scale operations while maintaining a people-first approach aligns seamlessly with IntrepidX’s client-centric philosophy.“The addition of Sean’s leadership strengthens our ability to consistently exceed client expectations,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO of IntrepidX. “His deep industry expertise and customer-first mindset will help us to stay agile and responsive as we grow while continuing to elevate the customer experience.”“I’m excited to join the IntrepidX team at this pivotal moment of growth,” said McDonell. “What sets IntrepidX apart is its commitment to meaningful client relationships, cutting-edge technology (like Relativity aiR), and a truly collaborative culture. I look forward to supporting the company’s mission of delivering exceptional service while helping build a sustainable, value-driven foundation for the future.”As part of its ongoing rebrand as IntrepidX, the company is positioning itself as a fearless leader in tackling complex and emerging challenges in the eDiscovery space. By leveraging AI, machine learning, and data-driven innovation, IntrepidX continues to deliver customized, high-impact solutions while maintaining its hallmark responsiveness and personalized service.About IntrepidXIntrepidX is a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery, forensics, court reporting, and managed document review. Combining ingenuity, collaboration, and deep expertise, IntrepidX delivers peerless solutions for the legal industry’s most complex and evolving challenges.For more information, visit www.intrepidx.com

