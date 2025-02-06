Dr. Rajiv Agarwal Discusses Effective Treatments for Varicose and Spider Veins on Great Day Houston

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist on Great Day Houston Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, a cardiologist at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, Discusses Treatments for Varicose and Spider Veins on Great Day Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rajiv Agarwal , a Board-Certified Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, appeared on Great Day Houston to discuss the growing concerns surrounding varicose and spider veins. These conditions are not only cosmetic issues but also potential signs of underlying vascular problems. Dr. Agarwal illuminated the significance of these conditions and the advanced, minimally invasive treatments now available to patients.Understanding Vein Disease and Poor CirculationDuring the segment, Dr. Agarwal explained how vein disease is often misdiagnosed or overlooked. Common symptoms such as swollen, tingling, and restless legs are frequently attributed to unrelated conditions like arthritis or neuropathy. He emphasized the importance of identifying the root cause of these symptoms, noting that vein disease results from poor circulation in the veins, which are responsible for returning blood to the heart.Dr. Agarwal explained that arterial issues typically cause discomfort during physical activity. Symptoms like pain, tiredness, or heaviness in the legs often occur when walking or engaging in exercise. In contrast, vein-related problems tend to present themselves at rest, particularly during nighttime. Common symptoms include cramps, swelling, and restless legs.Advanced Diagnostic Tools and TreatmentsDiagnosing vein disease is a simple and non-invasive process. An ultrasound can quickly confirm whether the symptoms stem from vein or arterial problems. Once diagnosed, advanced treatment options are available that have replaced the painful vein-stripping procedures that were once commonly used."Vein strippings are a thing of the past," said Dr. Agarwal. "Now, we have options for a 5 to 10-minute non-invasive treatment where you drive yourself to and from the appointment."Another option is compression therapy, which can help manage early-stage vein disease. Lifestyle changes such as weight loss and leg elevation are also essential components of treatment.The Importance of Early InterventionDr. Agarwal emphasized the significance of early intervention in improving quality of life and preventing future complications. He shared a personal story of his mother, who was misdiagnosed with restless leg syndrome and prescribed medications for years before Dr. Agarwal identified her condition as vein disease. After receiving treatment, she experienced relief from her symptoms."Many people suffer in silence or compensate by reducing their activity levels," Dr. Agarwal noted. "But movement is a key to staying healthy and vibrant."Take Control of Your Vascular HealthIf you are experiencing symptoms like leg swelling, cramps, or visible veins, Dr. Agarwal encourages you to seek a professional evaluation. Modern Heart and Vascular Institute offers expert consultations with board-certified cardiologists and vascular specialists who can provide comprehensive treatment options tailored to individual needs.To watch the whole segment on Great Day Houston, visit this link: https://youtu.be/8Om2Hq1LHjM?si=6eUgah_wLHClJfOR To book an appointment with Dr. Rajiv Agarwal or learn more about their services, visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or call (832) 644-8930.Modern Heart and Vascular Institute makes it easy for patients to manage their vascular health. It has convenient locations across Greater Houston, including new offices in Tomball and The Medical Center.About Modern Heart and Vascular InstituteModern Heart and Vascular Institute is a leading cardiovascular care provider in Houston, TX, specializing in comprehensive heart and vascular care. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including diagnostics, minimally invasive treatments, and personalized care tailored to meet the needs of each patient. With a commitment to improving the health and well-being of their patients, the team at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute strives to provide the highest level of care using the latest advancements in medical technology.

Say goodbye to Varicose and Spider Veins

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.