REAL MADRID CF AND FC BARCELONA LEGENDS TO PLAY IN THE MOST IMPORTANT FOOTBALL EVENT IN PUERTO RICO'S HISTORY

Icons like Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Guti Haz, Steve McManaman, David Villa, Javier Saviola, and Rivaldo will headline the historic event.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, the two most iconic football (soccer) clubs in history, Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona, will face off in Puerto Rico. The Legends Clásico between both teams will take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón.

This unprecedented match in Puerto Rico will feature some of the greatest football players of all time. Representing Real Madrid will be Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Guti Haz, and Steve McManaman, while FC Barcelona will be led by David Villa, Javier Saviola, and Rivaldo, among others. The historic rivalry between these football giants has transcended generations, and this matchup in Puerto Rico will allow local fans to witness these legends firsthand and experience the thrill of an 11 vs. 11 match.

This prestigious event has toured iconic venues worldwide, with recent editions held in cities such as Tokyo, Qatar, and Hong Kong, bringing the legacy of the world's greatest football clubs to new audiences. Now, for the first time, Puerto Rico joins this exclusive circuit, strengthening its position as a key destination for world-class sports and entertainment.

“The Legends Clásico has traveled the world, and now, for the first time, we are landing in Puerto Rico, where the passion for football continues to grow. It will be an honor for our players to give their absolute all in front of Puerto Rican fans,” said Isidoro San José, executive in charge of the Real Madrid Legends team.

The Legends will be in Puerto Rico for three days, participating in a variety of activities alongside youth players, sponsors, and fans. The event will feature community soccer clinics, exclusive VIP experiences for sponsors, official receptions—including one at La Fortaleza—and sightseeing tours to promote the beauty and hospitality of Puerto Rico.

Grupo VRDG, led by CEO Julio Cabral, alongside the VRDG Entertainment team, continues to bet on Puerto Rico as a host for world-class events, generating a tangible impact on the local economy and tourism. With an investment of nearly $4 million in The Legends: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, the company reaffirms its commitment to entertainment development and the creative economy on the island.

This event joins Batalla de Leyendas, which on March 2, will bring Carlos Alcaraz, the current world No. 1 in tennis, along with Frances Tiafoe, to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. This follows the historic 2023 edition featuring Venus Williams and Mónica Puig. Through these initiatives and its investments in global music tours, VRDG Entertainment continues to position Puerto Rico as a global hub for sports and entertainment.

“Once again, Bayamón is proud to host another historic match, which not only brings the world's greatest football stars but also boosts tourism and sports. The investment in infrastructure and production reinforces Bayamón and Puerto Rico as premier destinations for international events,” added Bayamón’s Mayor, Ramón Luis Rivera.

The event production will include exclusive VIP Suites and additional general seating for 8,000 spectators, expanding Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel's total capacity to approximately 20,000 attendees. This event promises to be a major cultural and sporting milestone, reaffirming Puerto Rico's status as a prime destination for international events.

Tickets will be available through Ticketerapr starting Friday, February 7, 2025.

For more information, press inquiries, and ticket details, please contact the VRDG Entertainment organizing team (info@grupovrdg.com). As well as Artist Solutions c/o Ms. Nanette Lamboy at 787-525-2877.

