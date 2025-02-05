Lt. Gov. Strinden testifies in support of bills designed to support recovery and reentry, reduce recidivism

BISMARCK, N.D. – Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden testified today before a legislative committee in support of three bills designed to support recovery and reentry of incarcerated individuals and reduce recidivism rates.

Strinden testified before the House Judiciary Committee in support of House Bills 1425, 1417 and 1549. During the 2023-2025 interim, Strinden participated in a Reentry Study Work Group with legislators, leaders from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Department of Health and Human Services, court system officials, county jail experts and community reentry partners. The group examined data from the state’s criminal justice system to lay the groundwork for the legislation.

Strinden noted the study followed years of progress North Dakota has made in criminal justice reform, becoming a national leader in recovery and reentry to ensure people leave the criminal justice system better than when they arrived. The work group’s report found that drug and alcohol offenses and revocations are the primary drivers in an increase in prison admissions in North Dakota.

“The recommendations across these three bills support local law enforcement and prosecutors in using deflection and diversion practices – effectively interrupting misconduct early and intervening with treatment resources in cases where addiction and mental illness are the root cause,” Strinden said. “Provisions in these bills will also reduce barriers to reentry faced by people on community supervision; promote culturally responsive programming for people moving through the justice system; and support cross-agency collaboration to help justice-involved people secure medical coverage and state identification. The bottom line is we want to prepare those leaving the justice system to be ready to join our workforce, become our neighbors, attend our churches, and make our state better.”