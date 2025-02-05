Rethink Mental Illness nominated for British Diversity Award

We are delighted to announce that Rethink Mental Illness has been shortlisted for the Charity or Not-For-Profit of the Year at the British Diversity Awards 2025.

The awards recognise individuals and organisations who continually strive to make the workplace, and society, more inclusive for all.

This is the second time Rethink has been a finalist, and this year’s winner will be announced on the 19 March at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

Peter Alleyne, Director of EDI and Involvement at Rethink, said: "Being named a finalist in the British Diversity Awards 2025 - and for the second year in a row - is a huge testament to Rethink's ongoing commitment to anti-racism and EDI.

“This recognition also reinforces the impact of our collective hard work to make meaningful and positive change for our staff and beneficiaries."

Over the past year, we've taken some significant steps to become an anti-racist organisation, such as:

Our Race Equality Action Plan – Embedding anti-racism into our recruitment process, and workplace practices.

– Embedding anti-racism into our recruitment process, and workplace practices. Improved Representation – Increasing ethnic minority representation in our workforce from 11% in 2021 to 18% in 2024, with greater diversity in senior leadership roles.

– Increasing ethnic minority representation in our workforce from 11% in 2021 to 18% in 2024, with greater diversity in senior leadership roles. Mutual Mentoring 'Discovery' Programme – Promoting inclusive leadership by pairing senior leaders with racially diverse staff for shared learning and professional growth in our mutual mentoring programme.

– Promoting inclusive leadership by pairing senior leaders with racially diverse staff for shared learning and professional growth in our mutual mentoring programme. Mental Health Equality – Strengthening mental health support for racially minoritised communities through producing our Advancing Mental Health Equalities Plan.

– Strengthening mental health support for racially minoritised communities through producing our Advancing Mental Health Equalities Plan. Sector Influence – Advocating for equity in mental health care through policy submissions, including contributions to the Draft Mental Health Bill.

But we have a lot more work to do.

Learn more about how we’re working to be an anti-racist organisation.