Reminder: Northbound I-17 closed this weekend in north Phoenix

Northbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and SR 74/Carefree Highway from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Eastbound Loop 303 traffic at I-17 will be limited to a right turn onto southbound I-17

(no traffic crossing under I-17).

DETOUR

: Allow extra travel time. Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at Loop 303 will detour on the northbound frontage road to SR 74 to reach I-17.

Note

: To limit delays for you and others use the frontage road detour, even if a navigation app suggests another route. Avoid using local streets east of I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only).