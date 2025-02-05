Fayetteville Man Arrested, Charged in TBI CSAM Investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit have charged a Lincoln County man in an ongoing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) investigation.

Agents began the investigation in 2023 after receiving several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an individual who uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to an online platform. Agents subsequently identified the individual as Jonathan Kellar (DOB 6/24/1986).

In October 2024, TBI agents secured warrants, charging the Fayetteville man with seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. On Monday, authorities located Kellar in Coffee County and arrested him. On Tuesday, authorities booked him into the Lincoln County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he remained in custody with a bond set at $140,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

