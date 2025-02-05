Empowering Equality: International Women's Day Gala Honors Inspirational Women and Supports LA Fire Relief Efforts

Women’s Empowerment Summit Cynthia Rothrock, Diane Watson, Virgelia Villegas QR Code for Tickets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Women's Day, which is designated on March 8th, is celebrated worldwide as a day honoring women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements while serving as a call to action to accelerate gender equality. With a history spanning over a century—originating in 1908 with a gathering supported by more than a million people—this day has grown to belong to communities everywhere.Held at the Taglyan Complex, 1201 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038, on Saturday, March 8th, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The event will feature tributes by entertainers, including accomplished recording musician Michael Raye, mezzo-soprano Hiroko Yoshinaga, singer Jamie Bacani Darwin, Carol Connor, and other emerging artists. The celebration begins with a red carpet reception, hors d'oeuvres, and a happy hour from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Attendees are invited to a unique, magical International Women's Day Gala. The event includes a five-course dinner with a specially prepared menu, live music, and a themed fashion show titled “The Golden Era of Beauty.” This show will highlight the designs of renowned creators such as Ken Barlis, a Project Runway winner, Will Franco, and fashion designer and creative director Tommy Le.Additionally, the evening will feature the presentation of the Women's Inspiration Awards from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., honoring women such as Congresswoman Diane Watson, pageant producer Virgelia Villegas, and American martial artist and actress Cynthia Rothrock, along with others who have made significant contributions to their communities and the world at large. This year's event will also benefit various charities dedicated to helping survivors and victims of the many fires in the Los Angeles area, ensuring that the celebration of women's accomplishments extends into meaningful community support.This year, the International Women's Day Gala is even more significant because it not only honors the remarkable achievements and contributions of women worldwide but also directly supports communities facing hardship—specifically, those affected by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area.The event serves as a potent reminder that the fight for gender equality and social justice extends beyond celebratory milestones, urging a collective response to crisis and community needs.By dedicating resources to charities that aid fire survivors and victims, the gala transforms a celebration of women's resilience into a meaningful act of solidarity, making it a beacon of hope and a call to action in challenging times.Website: http://www.womensempowerment.org Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/wempowersummit/ Media Contact: Joy Parrisjparris@richgirlproductions.com

