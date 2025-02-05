InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Support System for Fishing with Multiple Rods Simultaneously

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew R. of Tallahassee, FL is the creator of The Reel Guardian, a stable and secure fishing station constructed using PVC pipes that support multiple fishing rods simultaneously. Anglers can set up and use up to four reeling rods at once, in multiple directions, to eliminate fatigue while fishing and reduce the number of trips back and forth from a tackle box. The fishing station is comprised of several PVC pipes and fittings, measuring roughly 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide. The station is sized and configured to accommodate up to four reels and rods, keeping them secure and stable while fishing.One or more spaces may also be available for accommodating a beverage (e.g., a can, bottle, etc.), bait, and tackle. Users can set up their fishing station at a desired location and enjoy an excursion while using up to four fishing rods simultaneously. The device is interchangeable and can be used bank side or from a boat when mounted to boat railing. Ultimately, the invention offers a way for anglers to utilize multiple rods while fishing without having to hold them in hand.Anglers who enjoy using multiple fishing rods simultaneously may have trouble holding onto the rods and end up losing fish. Time can be wasted going back and forth between fishing rods and tackle boxes and trying to transport several rods from a vehicle or home to a fishing spot can be frustrating and time consuming. Without maintaining a tight grip on fishing rods, anglers may lose the rods to aggressive fish.Currently, there are fishing rod holders available; however, these holders typically only support a single fishing rod. These devices are useful, but setting up multiple holders is still frustrating, time consuming, and inefficient. Because of how useful these devices are, as of 2024, the global fishing rod holders’ market is valued at approximately $162.87 million and is projected to reach $214.07 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.66% during this forecast period.Manufacturers are focusing on durable, user-friendly, and environmentally sustainable products to gain competitive footholds in this market. The Reel Guardian is versatile and innovative, providing anglers with up to four holders for individual fishing rods on the same system. This product would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.Matthew filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Reel Guardian product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Reel Guardian can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.