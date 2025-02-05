Principled Technologies research report examines flexible server cooling options in Dell PowerEdge servers

Dell PowerEdge server cooling: Choose the cooling options that match the needs of you and your workloads

Principled Technologies (PT) found that Dell PowerEdge servers offer multiple cooling options to suit a variety of business-critical workloads, including AI

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compute-intensive activities such as artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to grow in all sectors. This has created an increasingly urgent need for effective, efficient server cooling technologies. There’s no one-size-fits-all cooling solution, so organizations must consider which type of technology best suits their specific needs and workloads.According to a new research report from Principled Technologies, “Dell Technologies offers a wide range of cooling technologies to suit the needs of different organizations and workloads. By choosing new Dell PowerEdge servers powered by AMD EPYC processors, you also access unique innovations in air cooling and liquid cooling, with the option to configure the right cooling solution for your specific needs.”The PT report continues, “In this increasingly expensive space, administrators must make three overall choices when strategizing their approach to cooling: how to design the physical space of the data center, what systems to invest in solely for cooling (e.g., specialized in-row coolers), and what cooling technologies to choose inside the servers or racks themselves.”The PT research report offers background on air and liquid cooling, and it highlights options in the Dell PowerEdge portfolio for each. It also notes which AMD EPYC processor-powered servers support which types of cooling, as well as which methods may work for specific use cases. The report concludes, “From traditional air-cooled servers including Dell Smart Flow configurations for less taxing workloads, to direct liquid cooling or innovative technologies that allow organizations to leverage the benefits of liquid cooling for GPU-dense AI workloads, the PowerEdge server portfolio is poised to help you meet the cooling demands of your data centers both today and into the future. By selecting a suitable cooling approach (or combination of approaches) from the Dell PowerEdge portfolio, you can successfully keep your data centers cool, ensure reliability, and minimize ongoing operating expenses related to cooling.To learn more, read the report: https://facts.pt/IXHKiNS About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

