Agenda Reveal For The 5th Annual Oilfield Water Markets Conference In DFW (May 6-7, 2025)

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An action-packed agenda has just been unveiled for the 5th Annual Oilfield Water Markets Conference, which returns to the Irving Convention Center May 5-7, 2025.

See it here.

This is 2025's premier produced water executive event, featuring unrivaled content, speakers, and networking for capital allocators in U.S. onshore oilfield water.

In just 90 days, over 300 industry decision makers will gather for discussions that shape the industry's future. New connections will be forged and existing ties strengthened. This is an in-person only event and a must-attend for serious managers of business interests involving U.S. produced water.

The conference's marketplace-focused agenda has been created with vital input from top C-level executives. Everything about this event experience - from the prestigious location to the content to the networking - is tailored to senior executives in the multi-billion dollar Lower 48 water midstream market.

The day before the main event, the sector's leading boutique market data firm, B3 Insight, will host a private summit on location. Then we will welcome B3 members and Permian Basin Water Management Council members for a private happy hour. And with the conference eve falling on May 5th this year, all conference registrants will enjoy a Cinco de Mayo themed welcome celebration that evening complete with food, drinks and entertainment. These pre-conference activities enhance the networking opportunities for everyone attending the main event.

Over the next day and a half, top analysts will deliver data keynote talks on trends and forecasts and executive panelists will discuss the hottest topics driving value and risk in the business today. Some of these topics include: future produced water costs, out of basin disposal, new infrastructure, rising pressure risk, economic/regulatory updates, capital market trends, business model evolution, beneficial reuse, desal, power and data center opportunities. Special features like our E&P hosted roundtables and CEO fireside chats will offer excellent attendee engagement. And there will be plenty of networking breaks and a drinks reception in the exhibit hall so that attendees have ample time to visit sponsor booths and converse on the sidelines. This is the event where one handshake can change the course of your business.

After the general sessions conclude, there is a special networking outing new to the conference this year: the official 2025 Produced Water Pickleball Tournament! This special networking outing is open only to conference registrants who sign up for pickleball during checkout. Spectator passes are available, and the event includes a pro lesson, food, drinks, gear from our sponsors, and a chance to compete for the Produced Water Championship Title Belt!

Please view the agenda outline for more details and then visit the conference website to register online and see details on lodging, sponsorships, benefits, and more.

Sponsor registration is open online, and 18 great firms have already joined as sponsors for this event. Even though it's months away, our sponsors (many of whom are repeat sponsors) know they will make a lasting impression with high value industry people at this conference and get a tremendous ROI on sponsorship, so they are jumping on the opportunity well in advance. As of February 5, 2025 confirmed sponsors include: B3 Insight, Texas Pacific Water Resources, RWI Enhanced Evaporation, Wolong, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Summit ESP A Halliburton Service, WaterBridge, ISCO, O'Melveny, Cascade Services, XRI, Jackson Walker, Aris Water Solutions, Keystone Clearwater Solutions, Permian Oilfield Partners, Aureus, Mustang Extreme, and Bison.

Please plan to join us, your customers, and your peers at the Irving Convention Center this May 5-7 for the most influential produced water event of the year!

