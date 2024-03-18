Agenda Announced For 4th Annual Oilfield Water Markets Conference In DFW, May 8-9, 2024

May 8-9 Irving Convention Center

M&A. Data Forecasts. Market Structure. Value & Cost Drivers. Financing. Unmet Needs. E&P Perspectives & Roundtables. Join us May 8-9, Irving Convention Center.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Produced water’s premier executive event will deliver its strongest content, speaker, and networking lineup yet as the industry’s top decision makers gather this May 8-9 at the Irving Convention Center.

The full conference agenda has been released on the conference website, where interested parties can also find speaker and sponsor lists, lodging details, online registration, and networking opportunities.

The agenda was constructed with input from C-level executives and focuses exclusively on business issues in U.S. oilfield water management, making this in-person only conference a must-attend for senior professionals managing business interests in produced water.

On the eve of the main event, B3 Insight and Permian Basin Water Management Council plan to host private meetings for their members on location, enhancing networking opportunities for everyone attending. Later that evening, the event’s sponsors and speakers will gather for special networking opportunities.

Then on Wednesday May 8th, the main event kicks off with data trend presentations from several leading analysts – including B3 Insight’s Kelly Bennett, Rystad’s Thomas Jacob, and Wood MacKenzie’s Robert Clarke. Attendees will hear data-driven forecasts about oilfield water, shale, and E&P consolidation from these highly respected industry analysts.

Panel sessions factor heavily into the rest of the two-day conference agenda. Panelists include C-Suite speakers from water midstream leaders such as WaterBridge Resources, Texas Pacific Water Resources, XRI, Lagoon Water Midstream, Gravity, Deep Blue, Layne Water Midstream, AQT Water Management, Permian Oilfield Partners, and more. Top advisors who are facilitating deal-making in water midstream will also be well represented on these panels, including finance and legal minds from Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP, Texas Capital Bank, Winston & Strawn LLP, Raymond James, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, and Jackson Walker LLP.

Also returning to the agenda after a successful debut last year are our innovative E&P-hosted roundtable sessions. The E&P operator representatives hosting these roundtable conversations include water managers from Pioneer Natural Resources, Marathon, Apache, Chesapeake, Surge Energy America, Diversified Energy, and Southwestern Energy with more coming soon. Here, conference goers are invited to rotate among 3 tables of their choice for 15-minute conversations with E&P water managers to discuss the things these operators are working on, including large scale infrastructure, beneficial reuse, commercial models, and disposal trends.

Panel session topics will get attendees up to speed fast on topical industry themes impacting their businesses including:

- M&A Ripples In Oilfield Water

- Market Structure For Large Scale Beneficial Reuse

- Water Midstream Contract Trends

- Navigating Recycling Constraints

- E&P Perspectives On Water Management

- Pressure Implications For Value

- Financing Water Midstream

- and more…

The event organizers continue to discuss participation with various thought leaders and more speakers will be added before the conference.

View The Full Agenda, Confirmed Speakers, & Registration Page Here>

Over 350 senior-level attendees from E&P operators, water midstream, oilfield service, and professional services firms are expected to attend the conference and more than 40 sponsors are already involved with more joining regularly now. The conference organizers wish to thank and recognize the early sponsors so far that are making this first class industry gathering possible.

If your company is not involved yet but you want to reach the industry’s top decision makers who will be there, there is still time to get involved. Check out the website for our remaining sponsorship opportunities and sign up before they are gone. General registration is also open on the event website.

https://oilfieldwater.com/owmarkets4/#sponsorships

Please plan to join us and your peers at the Fort Worth Convention Center this May 8-9, 2024 for the most influential produced water event of the year!

About Oilfield Water Connection:

Oilfield Water Connection is the leading event platform devoted entirely to the marketplace, business, and finance aspects of the oilfield water management industry. We deliver a dedicated forum to E&P, water midstream, and oilfield service executives as well as investors. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and opportunities for industry business people and leaders. For more information, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com