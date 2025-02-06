Dawg Team Apparel USA Joins Humane Society's Fast & Furriest 5K as Bronze Paw Sponsor to Champion Pet Adoption
Supporting the March 15, 2025, event in Memphis, Dawg Team Apparel USA emphasizes responsible pet ownership and community engagement.
The Fast & Furriest 5K will take place at the Humane Society's facility located at 935 Farm Rd, Memphis, TN 38134. The day's schedule includes:
6:30 AM: Packet Pickup Opens
8:00 AM: 5K Starts
9:30 AM: Award Ceremony
Participants can look forward to a scenic run or walk alongside their canine companions, with opportunities to engage with local vendors, enjoy refreshments, and learn more about pet adoption initiatives.
Audrey, CEO of Dawg Team Apparel USA, expressed enthusiasm about the sponsorship: "We are honored to support the Fast & Furriest 5K, aligning with our mission to promote responsible pet ownership and community involvement."
Dawg Team Apparel USA offers quality American pet apparel, accessories, and premium pet treats. Their involvement in the Fast & Furriest 5K underscores their commitment to the well-being of pets and the importance of finding loving homes for animals in need.
The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County has been a pillar in the community, providing shelter, medical care, and adoption services for neglected and abused animals. Events like the Fast & Furriest 5K are crucial in generating support and awareness for their ongoing efforts.
Registration for the event is currently open, with options for both runners and walkers. Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and receive event materials.
For more information about the Fast & Furriest 5K, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the Humane Society's official event page.
About the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is committed to rescuing and rehabilitating injured and abused animals, providing them with a safe haven and the opportunity for a second chance at life. Through adoption programs, community outreach, and educational initiatives, they work tirelessly to promote the humane treatment of animals in the Memphis area.
About Dawg Team Apparel USA
Dawg Team Apparel USA is dedicated to providing high-quality pet products that enhance the lives of pets and their owners. With a focus on American-made apparel and accessories, the company strives to promote responsible pet ownership and support community initiatives that benefit animal welfare.
Audrey Morrow
Dawg Team Apparel, USA
+1 901-310-4773
inquire@dawgteamusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.