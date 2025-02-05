LeverX Strengthens Global Presence Through Key Business Events in Davos

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davos, Switzerland – As global leaders gathered for the World Economic Forum 2025, LeverX actively participated in key business events surrounding the forum by engaging in discussions that explored the role of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and enterprise technology in shaping the future of industries. These engagements reinforced the company’s commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven business transformation.A Milestone in LeverX’s Global GrowthLeverX’s presence in Davos marked another step in its two-decade-long journey from a niche SAP consultancy to a global system integrator. Since its founding in 2003, the company has expanded across four continents, delivering SAP solutions, AI integration, and digital transformation strategies to enterprises worldwide.Davos provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships, explore new initiatives, and reinforce the company’s vision of AI-driven enterprise solutions.Exploring AI and Digital TransformationStrengthening SAP collaboration in North AmericaAt the SAP House, LeverX engaged in discussions with SAP leadership to explore new opportunities in North America. With the increasing demand for AI-powered enterprise solutions and cloud-driven digital transformation, the focus was on expanding co-innovation efforts to help businesses optimize operations, improve efficiency, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.Strategic partnership with Digital SwitzerlandA key milestone of LeverX’s engagements in Davos was the company’s formal partnership with Digital Switzerland. During the Artificial Intelligence for Digital Characters session at the UBS Pavilion, discussions focused on the increasing role of AI-driven virtual entities in customer service, entertainment, and enterprise applications.AI-powered growth in the MENA regionAs MENA continues its 2025 digital transformation strategy, LeverX remains actively involved in driving AI adoption and automation across industries. In Davos, the company explored ways to strengthen its business ties between Florida and the UAE, leveraging its expertise in SAP implementation and AI-driven digitalization. These discussions reinforced LeverX’s role in supporting governments and enterprises in the region with their large-scale digital transformation initiatives.Generative AI and business transformationLeverX’s participation in Digital Lounge @WEF2025 was a defining moment of the week. Stepan Yunkevich delivered a keynote on Generative AI and its impact on business models, emphasizing how AI is accelerating operational efficiency and cost reduction while enabling new business opportunities. The session provided real-world insights into how companies are leveraging AI-powered solutions to enhance decision-making, automate complex processes, and unlock new revenue streams.Beyond business: AI’s role in culture and societyLeverX’s engagement in Davos extended beyond technology, exploring the intersection of AI, culture, and global innovation.- At the Art of Business event at the Heimat Museum, discussions centered on how AI can help preserve cultural heritage, expand access to historical archives, and enhance storytelling through digital tools. This reinforced the idea that AI’s impact is not limited to business — it is shaping the way societies engage with history, creativity, and knowledge.- LeverX representatives also attended a CNBC-hosted session with David Beckham, where the discussion focused on building a global brand through innovation, the intersection of technology and philanthropy, and Miami’s rise as a growing hub for entrepreneurship and digital transformation.Looking Ahead: LeverX’s Commitment to InnovationAs Davos came to a close, LeverX reaffirmed its commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven business transformation.Davos was more than just a gathering of global leaders — it was a milestone in LeverX’s journey toward pioneering AI and digital transformation worldwide. With an unwavering focus on driving business innovation through technology, the company is set to expand its role as a prominent player in the evolving landscape of AI-powered enterprise solutions.Founded in 2003 in Silicon Valley, LeverX is a global system integrator specializing in SAP implementation and custom software development. With over 20 years of experience as a trusted SAP partner, LeverX has completed more than 950 projects for 800+ clients, enabling businesses to maximize their SAP investments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.