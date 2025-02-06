IPA Announces 2025 Board of Directors

The Innovative Payments Association announced its 2025 Board of Directors representing the electronic payments sector.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovative Payments Association announced its 2025 Board of Directors representing the electronic payments sector. The Board members will provide strategic guidance to the IPA and support the association’s mission to empower consumers and represent the industry before legislative and regulatory bodies.“IPA Board members bring a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives to the association, ensuring we effectively advocate for the evolving needs of the digital payments industry,” said IPA President and CEO Brian Tate. “We are grateful for their dedication to advancing our mission and supporting the industry.”The 2025 board of director leaders are:* Chairman: Alicia Reid​, Associate General Counsel, VPU.S. Bank* Vice Chair: Dane James, Head of Sales, Discover Network Solutions* Treasurer: Joan Herman, EVP, Operations,​ Paysign​* Secretary: Amy Lauck, Deputy General Counsel, PathwardAdditionally, the board is comprised of the following members, observers, and advisors:* B4B: Lori Breitzke, Head of Channel Development* The Bancorp Bank N.A.: Brian Axell, Managing Director, Deputy General Counsel, Fintech Strategies* Blackhawk Network: Stephanie O’Brien, Associate General Counsel* Cardaq Limited: Hugo Remi, Chief Executive Officer* Chime: Nick Stowell, Head of Government Advocacy* CPI Card Group: Peggy O'Leary, Prepaid Sales Director​* EML Payments: Tony Candelario, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Office* Expanse Financial Technologies: Andrew Siden, Chief Executive Officer* Fidelity Information Services (FIS): Deirdre Ives, SVP, HoPS Prepaid, Processing and Program Management* Fifth Third Bank: John Piazza, Head of Product, Newline* Green Dot Corporation: Amy Pugh, General Counsel* H&R Block: Kathleen Ryan, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel* Instant: Heather Heebner, Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Treasury Compliance* Onbe: Ed Woodson, Chief Legal Officer* Q2: Scott McCormack, VP Relationships, Operations, Implementations* Stride Bank: Mark Sumby, Senior Vice President* Sunrise Banks: Eric Schurr, Chief Strategy Officer* Visa: Saj Imam, Sr. Director U.S. PrepaidAbout the IPAThe Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is the leading voice of the electronic payments sector, including prepaid products, mobile wallets, and person-to-person (P2P) technology for consumers, businesses, and governments at all levels. The IPA encourages the efficient use of electronic payments, cultivates financial inclusion through educating and empowering consumers, and represents the industry before legislative and regulatory bodies. To learn more about IPA, go to ipa.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

