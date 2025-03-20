Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Jonathan Eig to Headline 2025 Innovative Payments Conference

Jonathan Eig, Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer and bestselling author, will headline the 2025 Innovative Payments Conference.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovative Payments Association (IPA) today announces that Jonathan Eig, Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer and bestselling author, will headline the 2025 Innovative Payments Conference (IPC), taking place April 29-May 1, in Washington, D.C. The IPC has long been a premier event for payments professionals, providing thought-provoking discussions, regulatory updates, and networking opportunities with industry leaders and policymakers."The payments industry is changing faster than ever, and professionals need to stay ahead of evolving technology, regulations, and consumer expectations," said Brian Tate, President and CEO of the IPA. "IPC 2025 is where payments leaders can gain critical insights, connect with industry decision-makers, and discover the innovations shaping the future. Having Jonathan Eig join us as our keynote speaker will bring a fresh perspective on leadership and resilience—essential qualities in today’s fast-moving financial landscape."Government & Regulatory Engagement: A Key Component of IPC 2025As regulatory oversight and policy discussions continue to shape the future of payments, IPC 2025 offers exclusive access to key government officials and regulatory leaders who influence financial services. Attendees will hear directly from policymakers, including Acting Comptroller Rodney Hood (OCC) and Avy Malik (CA DFPI), who will provide critical insights into the evolving regulatory environment and its impact on the payments industry. With a lineup of distinguished speakers from federal and state agencies, IPC 2025 delivers an invaluable opportunity to engage with those shaping the financial ecosystem.Navigating Turbulent Times: Lessons from the PastEig’s keynote, "Navigating Turbulent Times: Lessons from the Past," will explore how historical figures navigated uncertainty and change. Eig, who has chronicled the lives of Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, and Jackie Robinson, will share insights on how these American icons persevered through eras of great transformation and what their experiences can teach us as we make sense of today’s challenges. His remarks will highlight the importance of leadership, resilience, and adaptability—qualities that are crucial in the fast-evolving payments industry.Exclusive Pre-Conference CLE Sessions Debut at IPC 2025New this year, IPC is hosting exclusive pre-conference CLE sessions on April 29. These specialized workshops require a separate registration and provide a focused, in-depth learning experience before the main conference begins, allowing legal and compliance professionals to earn continuing legal education (CLE) credits while gaining insights into the evolving regulatory landscape of payments technology.A Deep Dive into the Future of PaymentsIPC 2025 will feature two days of cutting-edge discussions, regulatory updates, and exclusive networking opportunities for payments professionals. Attendees will gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders and policymakers shaping the future of payments.Key sessions will address:• Protecting the Gift Card Ecosystem from Fraud: Examining the latest fraud tactics and mitigation strategies.• A Fireside Chat with Jelena McWilliams: Insights from the former FDIC Chair on financial regulation and risk management.• The Future of Bank-Fintech Relationships: Exploring evolving partnerships and regulatory scrutiny.• The Role of Federal Payments: A look at how government disbursements are evolving with policy and technology changes.• Understanding the Payments Threat Landscape: A deep dive into emerging fraud risks and cybersecurity threats.Register for IPC 2025The 2025 Innovative Payments Conference is your opportunity to connect, collaborate, and catalyze change in the payments industry. For more information or to register, visit www.ipa.org/ipc About the Innovative Payments AssociationThe Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is the leading voice of the electronic payments industry, representing prepaid products, mobile wallets, and P2P payment technologies for consumers, businesses, and governments. IPA works to advance the adoption of electronic payments, promote financial inclusion, and advocate for the industry before legislative and regulatory bodies.

