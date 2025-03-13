Submit Release
Kotori Technologies Expands Team with Heather Hill to Support Growth in the Triad Region

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kotori Technologies, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the hiring of Heather Hill as Sales and Marketing Associate. Heather brings skill and experience, to the Kotori team, enhancing the company’s ability to support businesses throughout the Triad region.

“With Heather’s expertise, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver tailored IT solutions and exceptional client service,” said Neadom Tucker, Owner of Kotori Technologies. “Her addition underscores our continued growth and commitment to helping local businesses thrive with secure and reliable IT services.”

Heather’s role will focus on sales and marketing initiatives, supporting the unique technology needs of small and medium-sized businesses in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, and surrounding areas.

As Kotori Technologies continues to expand its presence in the Triad, the company remains dedicated to its mission of empowering businesses through innovative technology solutions and unmatched customer support.

For more information about Kotori Technologies and its services, visit Kotori Technologies.

