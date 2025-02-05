C3 Solutions Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Excellence at Manifest 2025

C3 Solutions celebrates 25 years of innovation in yard & dock management at Manifest 2025. Visit Booth 741 to explore cutting-edge logistics solutions.

As we mark 25 years, we thank our customers, employees, and partners for their support. We’re excited to continue innovating and shaping the future of yard and dock management.” — Greg Braun, CRO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3 Solutions, a global leader in yard management and dock scheduling software, proudly marks its 25th anniversary at Manifest 2025, the premier event for supply chain and logistics innovation. For a quarter-century, C3 Solutions has been at the forefront of transforming supply chain operations, delivering cutting-edge technology, unparalleled reliability, and customer-centric solutions.Pioneering Yard & Dock Management Solutions-------------------------------------------------------------As one of the first companies to introduce cloud-based yard management and dock scheduling systems, C3 Solutions has remained a trailblazer in the industry. Its innovative software solutions are trusted by leading global brands spanning retail, grocery, manufacturing, and parcel post industries, helping organizations optimize their logistics operations with precision and efficiency.A Global Footprint: Trusted Worldwide-------------------------------------------------C3 Solutions proudly serves customers in 15 countries across the Americas, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. Its solutions cater to a broad spectrum of industries, making C3 Solutions a trusted partner in global supply chain management.Exceptional Customer Retention and Industry-Leading Uptime---------------------------------------------------------------------------------With a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, C3 Solutions has consistently adapted to evolving client needs throughout its partnerships. The company’s commitment to excellence is demonstrated by an industry-leading uptime of 99.99%,.Achieved by an infrastructure that has no single point of failure.Unwavering Commitment to Security and Reliability-------------------------------------------------------------------C3 Solutions takes security seriously, maintaining the highest standards of data protection. The company is ISO 27001 certified , an internationally recognized standard for information security. In addition to leveraging a wide range of advanced security tools, C3 partners with a Managed Security Service Provider to deliver a Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS). This partnership ensures 24/7 monitoring and protection, offering peace of mind to both our staff and customers.Introducing Exciting New Products & Developments-------------------------------------------------------------------C3 Solutions continues to innovate with the launch of new modules for its yard and dock management systems, as well as C3 Hive , a cutting-edge supply chain collaboration platform.Key features include:• Gate Automation: Streamlining entry and exit processes.• Self Check-In: Enhancing efficiency and reducing delays.• Driver Roster: Enabling on site real time communication and task assignmentCompany Culture: A Winning Workplace----------------------------------------------------Named Best Employer 2023-2024, C3 Solutions attributes its success to its exceptional team. The company fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration, and employee happiness, with a best-in-class onboarding process and ongoing professional development opportunities.“As we celebrate 25 years of innovation, we are deeply grateful to our customers, employees, and partners who have been instrumental in our success,” said Greg Braun, Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence and shaping the future of yard and dock management.”C3 Solutions invites all attendees at Manifest 2025 to visit their booth (741) at the Venetian, Las Vegas. To learn more about their transformative solutions and explore the future of logistics technology.About C3 Solutions------------------------C3 Solutions is a world leader in yard management and dock scheduling software. Serving a diverse range of industries in 15 countries, the company is dedicated to helping organizations optimize their logistics operations with secure, reliable, and innovative solutions.For more information, visit www.c3solutions.com

