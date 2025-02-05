MPD Investigating Fatal Congress Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.



On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at approximately 8:33 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.



The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Khamani Hicks, of Rockville, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 25016849

###