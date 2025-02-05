D'Art Develops Immersive Experience Center Design for Hitachi’s 4th GDC

Hitachi Experience Center Hitachi Experience Center Hitachi Experience Center Hitachi Experience Center Hitachi Experience Center

D'Art redefines user engagement and product exploration by executing an immersive experience center design for Hitachi’s fourth Global Development Center (GDC).

The finalized experience center for Hitachi perfectly exhibits the brand's slogan, "Inspire the Next" by naturally communicating its story and values, further promoting deep connections with users.” — Rachna Dadich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator at D’Art Design

MUMBAI, INDIA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D'Art Design successfully completed a groundbreaking experience center design for Hitachi's fourth Global Development Center (GDC) in Kadi, Gujarat. According to the client's brief, the project adequately represents a drastic alteration from traditional methods of product display and demonstration to the introduction of an immersive retail environment that allows interested shoppers to actively engage and interact with the available items.Hitachi's fourth GDC is focused on showcasing the brand's comprehensive and rebellious technologies in room air conditioning (RAC), packed refrigerant systems (PAC), and variable refrigerant systems (VRF) through an experiential manner that leads to a direct increase in product visibility and customer interaction.D'Art Design was tasked with developing a design that went beyond traditional storytelling. The agency was subjected to conceptualize, design, and execute a retail space where each and every product was able to independently explain its features and benefits.In the end, Hitachi was handed over with a meticulously planned, immersive experience center that adequately adopted and conveyed the theme "Live Product Experience in a Live Environment." By adding real-world scenarios into the experience center design, the finalized retail space ensures that all the visitors naturally interact with the products in a way that they are able to understand the complicated technologies at play."The brief provided by Hitachi was both fascinating and hard," commented D'Art Design's Brand and Experience Strategist, Asif Wani. "They asked us to reconsider how items are exhibited and implement something other than static displays. This prompted us to focus on building a dynamic environment in which products may convey their own stories without any external support."From Display to Product Zones: A Novel ApproachTo realize this new vision, D'Art Design used a 'Product Zone' method instead of the traditional 'Product Display' model. This design strategy was concerned with adjusting products into carefully crafted zones that recreated their intended environments. As a result, each and every zone was designed in such a manner that it was self-explanatory, further allowing products to naturally demonstrate their functionalities, eliminating the need for any external explanations."The transition from product displays to product zones was indeed the most critical aspect that helped create an engaging environment," stated Deepak Kumar, Global Operations Director at D'Art Design. "This strategy not only boosted the overall visibility of available products but also invited visitors to investigate and interact with the technology more deeply. All this was possible because we implemented an experience center design strategy that particularly emphasizes customer engagement and comprehension."Improving the Shopper Journey and Product VisibilityWith each zone designed to encourage meaningful encounters with Hitachi's product line, the fourth Global Development Center's layout leads visitors on a continuous journey. By focusing on consumer touchpoints, D'Art Design improved both the shopper journey and product visibility. This customer-centric approach simplifies complex technological presentations while also making the overall experience more intuitive and memorable."Designing a place that combines aesthetics, utility, and consumer engagement was a challenging endeavor," said Somaditiya Das, Material and Technology Innovation Lead at D'Art Design. "Our goal was to create a journey that felt natural and engaging while adequately demonstrating Hitachi's unique technology to its maximum potential."Innovative Use of Connectivity DisplaysThe use of 3D visuals and a connectivity display were two main key features of the entire center design. This technology-driven solution made it possible for products to demonstrate their features, functionality, and capabilities independently. All this further resulted in an environment that allowed shoppers to engage at a deeper level and understand the products by exploring them as per their time and convenience.After the completion of Hitachi's experience center project, the marketing head was thrilled by the end results. During a discussion regarding the same, he stated, 'The innovative retail design approach followed by D'Art Design has completely revolutionized our experience center into an immersive space that truly represents Hitachi's commitment to creativity and innovation. Customers and interested shoppers who presently did not make a purchase are leaving with an experience that is highly informative and engaging as well.'A Collaborative Vision For SuccessHitachi and D'Art Design collaboratively worked to achieve a flawless completion of this experience center design and retail rollout project. Both teams were focused on developing a retail space that did not just challenge the conventional design but was mainly concerned with increasing customer engagement and interactivity.The Vice President of Operations at Hitachi stated, 'D'Art Design has been an excellent partner throughout the project. The design team, as well as the execution team, were very supportive and open to advice and suggestions from the start to the end of our experience center completion project. We are grateful to each and every member for converting our cohesive design into a practical reality that perfectly matches Hitachi's brand identity, image, and values.'Expressing his gratitude on behalf of D'Art Design, Sameer Khosla, Global Design Director, replied, 'This project is indeed an important milestone that we all managed to achieve collaboratively. It has been a wonderful and extremely fulfilling experience for us to work with Hitachi and bring this beautiful vision to life.'Setting New Standards for Experience Center DesignThe finalized GDC by D'Art Design has established a new benchmark for how experience centers can and should be developed so that they foster deeper and more personal relationships between brands and their customers. The implemented store layout design is dynamic in nature. It includes various interactive elements that adequately highlight the importance of innovation and creativity in enhancing customer interactivity and engagement.About HitachiFounded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira, Hitachi is a Japanese multinational conglomerate that deals in a variety of products. Apart from its product range, what makes Hitachi a renowned brand is its commitment towards the development of a sustainable society. With "Inspire the Next" as its slogan, Hitachi continues to contribute to India's economic growth.About D'Art DesignD'Art Design redefines retail experiences by providing 360° marketing solutions by creating an immersive marketing mix that consists of innovation, craftsmanship, and storytelling. These elements further allow the design and execution agency to develop spaces that captivate users and inspire them to interact and engage. From cutting-edge concept development to flawless execution, D'Art transforms brand visions into dynamic retail destinations that leave lasting impressions.

Hitachi | Brand Experience Centre | Retail Brand Identity | D'Art - Global Retail Design Agency

