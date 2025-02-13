Teri Werner, Transformational Expert and Coach, Disrupts Trauma Fragmentation with new book 'Train Wreck to Triumph'

Teri Werner, Founder of Teri Werner International Teri Werner, Transformational Expert and Coach, Disrupts the Fragmentation of Trauma with Breakthrough Healing in Her New Book Train Wreck to Triumph. Teri’s proven steps transform life’s “train wrecks” into a powerful frequency of healing, empowering individuals to overcome trauma—including symptoms of PTSD—and create a foundation for lasting wholeness and transformation.

I am committed to connect you to your vision and guide you with personal and business success strategies—whether navigating life-shattering moments or seeking more fulfillment.” — Teri Werner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teri’s proven steps transform life’s “train wrecks” into a powerful frequency of healing, empowering individuals to overcome trauma.“My mission is to support you to break free from the pain of your past and reclaim your strength and willingness to create the life of triumph you envision.”Trauma can manifest in many forms—from broken relationships to business setbacks, and even physical and emotional pain that feels insurmountable. For those struggling with the devastating impacts of PTSD and other life challenges, Teri Werner offers a groundbreaking solution in her new book, Train Wreck to Triumph . Combining personal insight, decades of experience, and proven strategies, Werner shares a transformative path to help individuals heal and move from pain to purposeful triumph.“My mission is to support you to break free from the pain of your past and reclaim your strength and willingness to create the life of triumph you envision.” Werner explains. “In Train Wreck to Triumph, I offer a clear, step-by-step approach turning trauma into transformation. The tools and strategies I’ve developed over the years are designed to disrupt the frequency patterns of pain and activate wholeness on a deeper level supporting personal and professional success.” Werner’s methodology combines science-backed practices, combined with transformational principles integrating spiritual truths and her signature coaching techniques, makes desired outcomes accessible to individuals from all walks of life.Drawing from her personal journey of overcoming adversity, Werner’s book equips readers with actionable steps to shift from a fragmented state to one of empowerment and resilience. The book has already received accolades from professionals committed to healing trauma, including those working with veterans and individuals experiencing PTSD. Samantha Horowitz, former Secret Service agent and founder of A Badge of Honor, describes Werner’s work as “a much-needed resource for those ready to reclaim their lives from the grip of trauma.”Teri Werner’s extensive background as a transformational coach and entrepreneur has shaped her unique approach to healing. As the co-founder of an entity that became publicly traded on NASDAQ, she brings decades of visionary strategies and leadership to her work. Today, these principles are integrated into her coaching programs, which focus on creating transformative success in relationships, business, and personal growth. Werner’s programs—available through one-on-one coaching, group sessions, and corporate consultations—empower individuals to turn life’s challenges into opportunities for triumph. Teri Werner International is dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to achieve transformational success in both personal and professional arenas. Through her coaching programs, workshops, and publications—including her new book, Train Wreck to Triumph—Teri Werner provides actionable strategies for overcoming obstacles and unlocking new levels of growth and healing.Learn more at www.teriwerner.com or www.trainwrecktotriumph.com

Trainwreck to Triumph | Teri Werner Special

