Ammonia Market projected to surpass US$76.953 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.58%

Ammonia Market

The ammonia market is projected at US$64.536 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$76.953 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.58%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ammonia market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.58% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$76.953 billion in 2030.Ammonia is a type of pungent, alkaline compound of hydrogen and nitrogen. Ammonia offers key applications across multiple industries, which include mining, refrigeration, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture among others. Ammonia is commonly utilized in wastewater treatment, along with leather, rubber, and food & beverage industries among others. Ammonia also offers key utilization in cold storage refrigeration systems and for the production of pharmaceutical sectors. The major factor propelling the growth of the market is the increasing global pharmaceutical sector. In pharmaceutical production, ammonia is commonly utilized for the production of various types of medication ingredients, which include vitamins and sulfa drugs.Similarly, the growth of the cosmetics sector is also expected to boost the growth of the market during the estimated timeline. In the cosmetic sector, ammonia is utilized for the formulation of various types of cosmetics products, which include hair dyes, hair bleaches, and various types of shaving and grooming products. With the growing global demand for ammonia across multiple industries, the development in the production and detection technology of ammonia is expected to increase significantly. For instance, in December 2024, LightPath Technologies, a leading developer of next-generation optics and imaging sensors, announced the launch of the Optical Gas Imaging Camera, which offers enhanced capability in detecting ammonia and SF6 (sulfur hexafluoride).Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ammonia-market The form segment of the ammonia market is categorized into dry, liquid, and gas. Under the form segment of the ammonia market, the gas category is expected to grow at a greater rate during the forecasted timeline. The gas is the natural state of ammonia and is used for formulating liquid and dry ammonia. The ammonia in gaseous form offers its application across multiple industries, which include mining, agriculture, and transportation. In the mining sector, ammonia gas is utilized during the extraction of gold and silver. Similarly, in the petroleum sector, the chemical is used to counterbalance acidic compounds of crude oils.The ammonia market, under the application segment, is divided into agriculture, mining, refrigeration, pharmaceuticals, and others. The agriculture sector under the application segment of the ammonia market is expected to grow at a significant rate. The agricultural sector is the key industry which utilizes about 80% of the total production of ammonia. In the agricultural sector, ammonia compound is utilized for the production of fertilizers . The ammonia-based fertilizer offers enhanced crop development and nitrogen to the plants. Ammonia binds with air-borne nitrogen, which helps in providing key nutrition to the crops. The global agricultural sector witnessed major growth, majorly with the increasing demand for plant-based food consumption.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global ammonia market, during the estimated timeline. The major factors propelling the growth of the Asia Pacific region are the growth of the agriculture, pharmaceutical, and mining industries in the region. The Asia Pacific region is among the biggest producers of agricultural products, especially in countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the ammonia market that have been covered are BASF SE, Yara, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., CSBP Limited, EuroChem Group, Nutrien Ltd., GROUP DF, IFFCO, Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co., Ltd, Koch Industries, Inc., OCI N.V., SABIC, and QAFCO among others.The market analytics report segments the ammonia market as follows:• By Formo Dryo Liquido Gas• By Applicationo Agricultureo Miningo Refrigerationo Pharmaceuticalso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao OthersCompanies Profiled:• BASF SE• Yara• CF Industries Holdings, Inc.• CSBP Limited• EuroChem Group• Nutrien Ltd.• GROUP DF• IFFCO• Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co., Ltd• Koch Industries, Inc.• OCI N.V.• SABIC• QAFCO 