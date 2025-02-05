Eden Gordon Media and "The All-American Book Club" Featured Interview Opportunities

Eden Gordon Media and WMAL's "The All-American Book Club" present powerful conversations with faith leaders at the NRB Christian Media Convention.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," are pleased to present powerful conversations with faith and thought leaders, best-selling book authors and additional featured guests at the National Radio Broadcasters 2025 International Christian Media Convention in Dallas, Texas, on February 24-27, 2025. Featured guests include Troy A. Miller, NRB President and CEO, Dr. Pamela Pyle, Işik Abla Ministries, Dani Pettrey, Inesa Ponomariovaite, and Pastor Barry Stallings.“These voices of faith are committed to excellence and bringing the conversation of God, Country, and Family back to the kitchen tables across America. These thought leaders thrive because of their devotion to America, connection with our nation’s families, military, and veterans, and celebrate our nation’s spirit through powerful storytelling. Their stories inspire the audience and reinforce the tapestry of our nation’s history,” said Eden Gordon Hill.Troy A. Miller, President and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) , a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers, discusses on national news outlets President Donald Trump’s visit to the 2024 NRB Convention in February of last year.“[President Trump] understands our Christian community,” Miller said. “He clearly cares about religious freedom. He was up to date; he understood the issues. It was, in our opinion, his defining speech to set the policy and direction of his administration when it comes to both broadcasting and media as well as the Christian community.”In addition, Troy A. Miller issued a statement of support for legislation introduced by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) that would maintain AM radio capabilities in the dashboard of all new U.S. vehicles."NRB welcomes the introduction of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act to the 119th Congress and champions the AM radio as a source of live, local, lifesaving emergency communications in times of disaster. Every day, our members broadcast messages of faith, family, and freedom on the AM band. AM radio uplifts, entertains, and informs listeners all over the country and supports live, local, lifesaving emergency communications in times of disaster."A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Dr. Pamela Pyle, Best-Selling Author of "Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters," published by Thomas Nelson 2025Dr. Pamela Prince Pyle is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician, Chair of the Board of Africa New Life Ministries in Rwanda, Museum of the Bible Woman of Legacy, speaker, and best-selling author of "Anticipating Heaven: Spiritual Comfort and Practical Wisdom for Life's Final Chapters," published by Thomas Nelson 2025.She speaks and writes nationally and internationally on evangelism, women’s discipleship, healthcare, health equity, and end-of-life care. She has been a featured speaker at the National Prayer Breakfast and the Refresh Women Global Conference. Her website, www.drpamela.com , is a resource for navigating the foreign world of healthcare by uniting faith and medicine with hope.Işik Abla, President, and CEO, Işık Abla Ministries (IAM)Işik Abla, a global beacon of hope and empowerment, is a visionary founder, president, and CEO who was born in Turkey, raised as a Muslim, and fled to America. Through her international leadership, Işık Abla Ministries (IAM) leverages the power of TV and radio broadcasting, social media, and innovation to preach the Gospel in Turkish, Arabic, Farsi, Urdu, Indonesian, and English.Abla's latest opinion article in Jewish News Syndicate, Freed Israeli hostages face new emotional challenges as they navigate their freedom, writes, "As someone who has personally endured years of physical, emotional and mental torture resulting in complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and having grown up in a war zone, I deeply understand the layers of trauma they now face."Abla's profound story of radically encountering Jesus while on the verge of suicide not only fuels her life and work but will resonate with a culture that is seeking purpose and struggling with the highest rates of mental health issues in a generation. Her work on the international stage gives her a broad view of the needs of Christians, the church at large, and how to reach isolated groups of people with the Gospel. Coming this April 2025, the "Broken Silence" Podcast with Anne Beiler and Işik Abla.Dani Pettrey: Patriotism Fuels New Suspense Thriller at NRB ConventionBest-selling author Dani Pettrey infuses her writings with her patriotic roots as a veteran spouse and part of a sixth-generation military family. Service to this nation and love for her country are vital inspirations for her thrilling suspense installments and her latest showstopping series, "JEOPARDY FALLS."Pettrey will be available for interviews with her new title release in April 2025, "Two Seconds Too Late." Pettrey is a frequent guest on talk radio and most recently joined "The All-American Book Club" on Washington, D.C.'s WMAL.Dani Pettrey stated, "My new title release, 'Two Seconds Too Late,' touches on deeper topics like depression. The reality of depression is very close to my heart as my depression can be debilitating, but there is hope, and it’s found in our Savior."Inesa Ponomariovatie: Can America Finally Turn Its Failing Health Around?Inesa Ponomariovaite is a natural health practitioner and entrepreneur who advocates for healing holistically using tools that God has already given us. She is known for providing alternative solutions for those fighting diseases, including miraculous results in her mother's cancer battle. Inesa is passionate about healing Americans spiritually, physically, and emotionally.

