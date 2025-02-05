Creatio’s SVP of Global Channels Recognized in the 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

Alex Donchuk is recognized as a top IT channel vendor executive for a third year

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Alex Donchuk, SVP of Global Channels, to the 2025 CRN ® Channel Chiefs List for a third year. This year, the annual list recognized top channel executives who understand the strategic importance of AI and are equipping their partners with the training, support, and incentives needed to drive innovation and tackle emerging challenges.The 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs of 2025 are an elite group selected each year from a larger list of channel chief candidates who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. The honorees are selected for their dedication to the partner community, accomplishments as channel advocates, and their ability to build innovative programs, strategies, and partnerships.Under Alex’s guidance, Creatio has developed a partner-centric culture across all organizational units and levels. The company processes, structures, and system are built around a partner-driven strategy. In 2024, Creatio continued to scale its business through strong execution of this approach, forging relationships with over 250 new partners, including strategic alliances with Deloitte Digital, Accenture, and Coforge.Additionally, over the past year, with the introduction of Creatio.ai , the company enhanced partner incentives to accelerate adoption. By providing comprehensive training, resources, and dedicated support, Creatio empowered its partners to seamlessly integrate AI into their offerings and effectively introduce its benefits to both existing and prospective clients."Being recognized once again as a Channel Chief by CRN is an honor," stated Alex Donchuk, SVP of Global Channels at Creatio. "At Creatio, we view our channel partners as an integral part of our team, not merely as a distribution channel. Our partner-driven strategy is deeply embedded across all organizational levels, ensuring that our processes and systems reflect this commitment. By fostering strong relationships, communicating transparently, and delivering cohesive value, we are enabling our partners to harness the full potential of AI-native no-code solutions and drive transformative outcomes for customers worldwide."“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”The CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

