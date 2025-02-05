Multiple System Atrophy Market to Grow at a CAGR of 44.7% by 2034 | DelveInsight

Pharma leaders Theravance Biopharma, Ono Pharmaceutical and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are driving a new era of innovation in Multiple System Atrophy care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Multiple System Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Multiple System Atrophy, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Multiple System Atrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Multiple System Atrophy, offering critical insights into its prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving treatment options for it. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Multiple System Atrophy symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Multiple System Atrophy alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Multiple System Atrophy treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in Multiple System Atrophy.

To Know in detail about the Multiple System Atrophy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Multiple System Atrophy Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Multiple System Atrophy Market Report:

• The MSA market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 43 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow significantly, with a projected CAGR of 44.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

• In 2023, the United States accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of MSA, with approximately 42.5K cases. These numbers are projected to increase by 2034 at a CAGR of 1.0%.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of prevalent cases of MSA in 2023, with around 2.7K cases, followed by the UK with approximately 2.4K cases. Spain reported the lowest number of prevalent cases, with nearly 1.5K cases.

• In Japan, 2023 saw around 5.1K prevalent cases of MSA in males and 12K cases in females, with the numbers expected to rise by 2034.

• In the US, the distribution of MSA cases in 2023 was as follows: approximately 400 cases in stage 0, 800 cases in stage I, around 2.1K cases in stage II, 15K cases in stage III, 13K cases in stage IV, and 10K cases in stage V. These numbers are projected to increase by 2034.

• In Japan, around 30% of MSA cases were linked to MSA-P (Parkinsonian type), while 70% were associated with MSA-C (Cerebellar type), indicating that MSA-C is the dominant subtype.

• In February 2025, Alterity Therapeutics’ ATH434 showed promising Phase 2 results in a randomized, double-blind trial for early-stage MSA. The treatment, especially at a 50 mg dose, was well-tolerated and demonstrated clinical and biomarker-based benefits.

• Emerging therapies for MSA include Lu AF82422, AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), ONO-2808, ION464, ATH434, Emrusolmin, and others.

• Among the emerging therapies, Amlenetug (Lu AF82422) is expected to capture the largest market share, generating an estimated USD 795 million in revenue by 2034 across the 7MM.

• Key companies involved in MSA treatment include H Lundbeck A/S, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Theravance Biopharma, Ono Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Alterity Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical, MODAG GmbH, and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects both movement and the autonomic nervous system, with an unknown cause and mostly sporadic cases. A defining characteristic of MSA is the accumulation of alpha-synuclein in oligodendroglial cells, which produce myelin, essential for nerve signal transmission. In 1969, the term MSA was coined to combine three previously recognized conditions—Shy–Drager syndrome (autonomic dysfunction), Striatonigral Degeneration (Parkinsonian symptoms), and sporadic Olivopontocerebellar Atrophy (cerebellar symptoms)—under one diagnosis to address their overlapping clinical features.

Get a Free sample for the Multiple System Atrophy Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/multiple-system-atrophy-msa-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Multiple System Atrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

• Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

• Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MSA

• nOH Symptomatic Cases of MSA

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Multiple System Atrophy epidemiology trends @ Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Forecast

Multiple System Atrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Multiple System Atrophy drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Multiple System Atrophy treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Multiple System Atrophy drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Multiple System Atrophy pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Multiple System Atrophy treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Multiple System Atrophy.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Outlook

The Multiple System Atrophy market remains largely underserved, with no disease-modifying treatments currently approved for the condition in the 7MM. This creates a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to develop the first effective therapies that can slow or halt disease progression. While drugs like levodopa are commonly used to treat Parkinsonism symptoms associated with MSA, their effectiveness is limited, especially in patients with MSA-P. Additionally, northera (droxidopa), which is approved to treat neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH), a frequent symptom of MSA, lost market exclusivity in 2021, emphasizing the need for new, more targeted therapies.

Currently, treatment options focus on managing symptoms such as Parkinsonism, autonomic dysfunction, cerebellar ataxia, and sleep disturbances. Levodopa remains the first-line treatment for Parkinsonism, providing temporary relief, particularly in MSA-P patients. However, its benefits are short-lived, and side effects such as orthostatic hypotension require careful management. Other alternatives, including dopamine agonists and amantadine, offer options for symptom control, but their use is limited by side effects, making them less favored among patients and clinicians.

Despite the lack of disease-modifying therapies, the future of MSA treatment looks promising, with several potential therapies in development. Drugs like Lu AF82422 (H. Lundbeck A/S/Genmab), Ampreloxetine (Theravance Biopharma), and Emrusolmin (Teva Pharmaceutical/MODAG GmbH) represent exciting prospects in the pipeline. These therapies aim to address the underlying neurodegenerative processes of MSA, and if successful, could offer significant improvements in both symptom management and disease progression, filling a critical gap in the current treatment landscape.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers

• The absence of approved disease-modifying treatments for MSA presents a major opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to innovate and develop therapies that can slow or halt disease progression, driving market growth.

• As the understanding of MSA deepens, novel targeted therapies aimed at specific disease mechanisms, such as alpha-synuclein accumulation, along with improvements in symptom management, are expected to fuel market expansion and improve patient outcomes.

Multiple System Atrophy Market Barriers

• The lack of definitive biomarkers and challenges in diagnosing MSA in its early stages can delay treatment initiation, hindering market growth and complicating patient recruitment for clinical trials.

• Developing effective disease-modifying therapies for MSA requires substantial investment in research and development, and regulatory approval processes for new treatments are complex and time-consuming, potentially slowing the entry of innovative therapies to the market.

Scope of the Multiple System Atrophy Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Multiple System Atrophy Companies: H Lundbeck A/S, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, Alterity Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical, MODAG GmbH, and others.

• Key Multiple System Atrophy Therapies: Lu AF82422, AAV2-GDNF Gene Therapy, Ampreloxetine (TD-9855), ONO-2808, ION464, ATH434, Emrusolmin, and others.

• Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple System Atrophy currently marketed, and Multiple System Atrophy emerging therapies

• Multiple System Atrophy Market Dynamics: Multiple System Atrophy market drivers and Multiple System Atrophy market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Multiple System Atrophy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Multiple System Atrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Multiple System Atrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Multiple System Atrophy

4. Multiple System Atrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Multiple System Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Multiple System Atrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Multiple System Atrophy

9. Multiple System Atrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Multiple System Atrophy Unmet Needs

11. Multiple System Atrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Multiple System Atrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Multiple System Atrophy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Multiple System Atrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers

16. Multiple System Atrophy Market Barriers

17. Multiple System Atrophy Appendix

18. Multiple System Atrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Parkinson's Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/parkinsons-disease-market-size-analysis-treatment

Alzheimer's Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/alzheimers-disease-ad-market

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/progressive-supranuclear-palsy-market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-als-market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.