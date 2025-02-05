Maavee and Evertreen Join Forces to Link Personal Wellness with Global Reforestation for a Healthier Planet

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maavee, the innovative well-being app empowering individuals, companies, and communities to make the world a better place through the pursuit of well-being, is proud to announce a partnership with Evertreen, the leading platform for global reforestation initiatives. This collaboration highlights Maavee’s commitment to linking personal well-being with environmental restoration, reflecting its belief that individual and planetary health are deeply interconnected.

Through this partnership, Maavee plants a tree with every purchase made in the app’s curated wellness marketplace. In addition, Maavee members can support the expansion of Maavee Forests in seven global locations or donate directly to curated charitable organizations committed to the wellbeing of our planet and society—blending personal wellness with collective impact—all from within the Maavee app itself.

Restoring California’s Natural Beauty

Born in Los Angeles, a city deeply affected by wildfires, Maavee is stepping up its commitment to sustainability by focusing on tree planting in California. These efforts aim to rebuild ecosystems, restore biodiversity, and help the region recover from the devastating effects of climate change.

“Well-being isn’t just personal; it’s planetary,” said Frank Ricciardi, founder of Maavee. “The health of our planet is intrinsically tied to our own well-being. Through our partnership with Evertreen, we’re empowering individuals to make environmental resilience and restoration a meaningful part of their pursuit of well-being—because a healthier planet means a healthier future for all of us.”

Transparency and Real-Time Impact Tracking

Evertreen’s platform ensures transparency by enabling Maavee members to monitor the progress of trees planted through their contributions via satellite. Participants receive personalized certificates and regular updates on the tangible impact of their efforts, fostering a sense of connection and shared responsibility.

"We are thrilled to partner with Maavee, a company that recognizes the vital link between personal well-being and planetary health," said Dan Ciufo, Co-founder of Evertreen. "Together, we are creating a movement that empowers individuals to support global reforestation as part of their personal wellness journeys."

Initiative Launch and Future Goals

The partnership with Evertreen represents a major milestone in Maavee’s mission to inspire individuals to be well while giving back. Hundreds of trees have already been planted as part of this initiative, with plans to expand efforts and deepen environmental impact in the months and years to come.

About Maavee

Maavee is a well-being app that makes it easy to connect to your unique wellness journey. Through media to educate and inspire, community for connection and support, a curated marketplace of the best wellness products and services from brands changing the world, and features to keep you engaged and rewarded, Maavee supports your lifelong aspiration to be well. Maavee empowers individuals, employers, and communities to pursue well-being and create a better world. Learn more at https://gomaavee.com/.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is a global platform that enables individuals and businesses to plant real trees online and track their growth via satellite. By partnering with local farmers, Evertreen promotes environmental restoration and creates jobs, ensuring long-term impact for both ecosystems and communities. Learn more at www.evertreen.com.



