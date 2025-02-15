Tekskills Earns Great Place to Work® Status for Third Straight Year, Underscoring Commitment to Employee Well-being

Great Place To Work Certified - 2025 Punnam Raju Manthena, CEO - Tekskills Inc.

For the third year in a row, Tekskills has earned the Great Place to Work certification!

It is a great achievement for Tekskills to receive the Great Place to Work® Certification for three years in succession. It speaks volumes about the people-focused culture we have cultivated over year” — Punnam Raju Manthena, CEO - Tekskills Inc.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekskills, a global leader in IT services, is thrilled to share that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row. This acknowledgment underscores the company's keen interest in and support of creating a work culture that encourages teamwork, diversity, accountability, and a growth-minded workforce.A Culture of Innovation and Employee-Centric GrowthPeople are the most important assets of any organization; such positive recognition by the world’s premier body on workplace excellence really speaks volumes about the company’s unwavering commitment to its human resources. The Great Place to Work Certification points to the company’s constant drive to create value and ensure that it has an environment that fosters growth and success for its employees. Innovation is not just a buzzword at Tekskills but a tradition where every employee is bound to think innovatively and come up with innovative ideas.Thus, the company focuses on employee satisfaction and does not restrict itself to professional training; instead, it cares about the employees’ health. The company supports its employees’ work-life balance and provides opportunities for mental health support, well-being, and the possibility of developing new skills and knowledge for each employee. These steps have been vital for building up the confidence and satisfaction among the employees so that this certification can be maintained continuously in the coming years.Mr. Punnam Raju Manthena added, "I strongly believe that having employees who feel valued, motivated, and supported to the optimum level can help them produce their best work. At Tekskills, we have adopted a culture of diversity and encourage employees to embrace equal opportunity and multilateralism in their activities. Leadership within our organization is inclined to provide equal opportunity toward development for every human being without discriminating against any person. It is delightful to be associated with a company that not only strives towards business success but also builds up the well-being of the employees. This certification is a testament to our commitment to pursuing one’s vision of creating an environment that fosters inspiration and positive change.”Looking Ahead: A Commitment to ExcellenceSince the journey of Tekskills has progressed further, it has always kept corporate culture, innovative environment, and employee engagement at the highest priority. It will continue to enhance learning development and diversity as well as embody high standards for employee attraction and retention as a leading organization.For more information about Tekskills, visit the Company Website About Great Place To WorkGreat Place To Workis a globally recognized authority on workplace culture, helping organizations build high-trust, high-performance work environments. Organizations adopting and achieving this certification show a clear policy for improving employees’ satisfaction, creativity and loyalty.About TekskillsFounded in 2003, Tekskills is a global IT solutions provider specializing in SAP, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Cloud, Application Development, Talent Sourcing, and IoT Products. With a CMMI Level 3 evaluation and ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, Tekskills serves Fortune 500 clients, delivering top-tier solutions that drive business success.Join Our Team: Your dream career starts here—visit the Careers Page to explore opportunities.

