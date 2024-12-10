Teknovate Enterprise Solutions Achieves Two ISO Certifications, Strengthening Commitment to Quality and Security

Teknovate Logo Teknovate ISO Certifications Ishwar Hallali, Director, Teknovate Enterprise Solutions

Teknovate announces its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications, reaffirming its commitment to quality and security.

Great start for Teknovate! These prestigious certifications are a testament to our commitment to excellence. I'm proud of our team's dedication to quality & security, which enabled us to achieve this.” — Ishwar Hallali, Director, Teknovate Enterprise Solutions

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teknovate is delighted to announce its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications. This important achievement demonstrates Teknovate’s continued commitment to quality management, information security, and customer satisfaction. These certifications represent a pivotal step forward, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and innovative solutions tailored to meet client needs in an ever-evolving technological landscape.Mr. Ishwar 's leadership has eased the push towards this monumental achievement. Leveraging their leadership and guidance, Teknovate was able to construct an effective quality management and information security system to put the company through the strict standards needed for ISO certification. This leadership provided a strategic vision and pragmatic perspective essential in addressing compliance issues and the challenges that come with it to the team . These guidelines were useful in performing gap analyses as well as in designing new processes to aid the team in its work and meet its objective.Teknovate’s core competence involves creating high-quality and intelligent smart products emphasizing IoT. On the other hand, it offers a wide range of services, including Cloud and Cybersecurity. They provide a strategic complement of product development and service provision, which can be of immense value to clients who wish to outsource both.The dual ISO certifications further solidify Teknovate’s position as an industry leader, empowering the company to consistently meet international standards and drive value for its global clientele. The company looks forward to taking a new step ahead in the journey of excellence, innovation and trust.Teknovate is a renowned technology organization offering a smart city solution with IoT integration and a product development service. The firm offers a range of IoT products to many industries, including urban infrastructure, healthcare, production, and the government. It aims to provide premium, secure, and reputable technological services that more aptly address the demands of its clients.ISO is a global certification of standards that ensures companies are compliant with certain industry standards for aspects like quality management systems and information security. ISO 9001:2015 emphasizes the conformity of goods and services, and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 deals with structures for enacting information security measures to preserve organizational information and mitigate disruptions.Please visit us for more information about Teknovate’s solutions and services:● Website: https://www.teknovate.in/ ● Our Headquarters: #507, MTC, KPHB, Hyderabad● Contact number: 040-67285600● Email address: sales@teknovate.in, iot@teknovate.in

