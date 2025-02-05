Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market to See Unprecedented Growth by 2034 | DelveInsight

Leading companies like Novartis, Merck, and Bristol Myers Squibb are spearheading advancements, redefining patient treatment possibilities.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer, offering critical insights into its prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving treatment options for it. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.

Some of the key insights of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report:

• The total market size of mCRPC in the United States was approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2023, with expectations for significant growth during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• XTANDI (enzalutamide) accounted for the largest market share in 2023, generating approximately USD 1.5 billion in the United States.

• In 2023, the 7MM had approximately 7.2 million prevalent cases of prostate cancer, a number expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period.

• The five-year prevalent cases of prostate cancer in the US were approximately 1 million in 2023.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of metastatic CRPC cases, while Spain had the lowest in 2023.

• In the United States, approximately 40% of prostate cancer cases are diagnosed in individuals aged 65-74 years, making this the most common age group for the disease.

• AKEEGA (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) and a combination of TALZENNA (talazoparib) with XTANDI (enzalutamide) are newly approved therapies for mCRPC (2023). Other recent approvals include XTANDI, PROVENGE, JEVTANA, ZYTIGA, LYNPARZA, and others.

• The mCRPC market saw the approval of Novartis’ radioligand therapy, PLUVICTO, in 2022, which has generated unexpected revenue from the third-line mCRPC setting.

• In September 2024, Ipsen announced that the Phase III CONTACT-02 trial for Cabometyx® and atezolizumab in mCRPC showed a non-significant improvement in overall survival but met the progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint.

• In September 2024, Foundation Medicine received FDA approval for FoundationOne®CDx and Liquid CDx as companion diagnostics for Lynparza® in BRCA-mutated mCRPC.

• In July 2024, the ARANOTE trial showed that NUBEQA® plus ADT significantly improved radiological PFS in metastatic hormone-sensitive castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mHSPC).

• In July 2024, the FDA granted fast-track designation to SYNC-T SV-102 for mCRPC.

• In June 2024, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals received FDA approval for a Phase II/III trial of KPG-121 with Abiraterone for mCRPC.

• In May 2024, Fusion Pharmaceuticals began the Phase 2 AlphaBreak trial of FPI-2265 in mCRPC patients.

• In April 2024, Astellas Pharma received European approval for XTANDI™ in high-risk biochemical recurrent non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (nmHSPC).

• In April 2024, FibroGen announced positive Phase 1 trial data for FG-3246 in mCRPC.

• On November 16, 2023, the FDA approved enzalutamide (Xtandi) for non-metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (nmCSPC) with high-risk biochemical recurrence.

• Emerging therapies for mCRPC include ERLEADA (apalutamide), 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, Opevesostat (MK-5684; ODM-208), Mevrometostat (PF-06821497), CABOMETYX (cabozantinib, XL184), TRUQAP (capivasertib, AZD5363), Masitinib, 177Lu-PNT2002, 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591), TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate), Fuzuloparib, KPG-121, FPI-2265, BMS-986218, SX-682, PT-112, Vudalimab (XmAb-20717), OPDIVO (nivolumab), Pamufetinib (TAS-115), MVI-816 (pTVG-HP), Vobramitamab Duocarmazine (MGC018), ZEN-3694, Zenocutuzumab, Lorigerlimab, ModraDoc006/r, ARV-766, LAE201 (LAE002 + LAE001), and others.

• Key companies involved in mCRPC treatment include Janssen Research and Development, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Novartis, Curium, Merck and Orion, Exelixis, Ipsen Pharma, Takeda, AB Science, Lantheus, Eli Lilly, POINT Biopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Tavanta Therapeutics, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Fusion Pharma, Merus, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Promontory Therapeutics, Xencor, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Madison Vaccines, MacroGenics, Zenith Epigenetics, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Arvinas, Laekna Therapeutics, Blue Earth Therapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, Essa Pharma, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, DualityBio, Daiichi Sankyo, Fortis Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer is a malignancy that develops in the prostate gland, typically growing at a slow pace. In its early stages, it is usually confined to the prostate and may not cause significant harm. This type of cancer is most commonly found in men aged 50–64 years and those over 65, although it can also occur in men younger than 50. Common symptoms of adenocarcinoma of the prostate include blood in the semen, frequent urination, and painful urination or ejaculation. Symptoms often do not appear until the prostate has enlarged enough to affect the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder through the penis.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent cases of Prostate cancer

• Five–year Prevalent cases of Prostate cancer

• Age-specific cases of Prostate cancer

• Total cases of Prostate cancer by clinical stages

• Total Prevalent cases of mCRPC

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

The treatment landscape for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has evolved significantly in recent years. In addition to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), current standard therapies include sipuleucel-T, chemotherapy (docetaxel or cabazitaxel), abiraterone acetate, enzalutamide, olaparib, rucaparib (for patients with DNA damage repair mutations), and radium-223 (for bone metastases). Despite these advancements, mCRPC remains a challenging and lethal diagnosis, necessitating the development of more effective therapeutic options to improve clinical outcomes.

Until 2010, docetaxel was the sole treatment for mCRPC, demonstrating an increase in overall survival when combined with prednisone. However, after failure of first-line docetaxel, there were no approved treatment options for several years. Over the past few years, the approval of several new therapies such as PROVENGE, JEVTANA, ZYTIGA, XTANDI, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, AKEEGA, and others has significantly expanded the treatment armamentarium for mCRPC in the United States.

The approval of PARP inhibitors for patients with mCRPC and DNA damage repair mutations has been a major breakthrough in the field. These agents, including AKEEGA (Janssen), TALZENNA (Pfizer/Astellas Pharma), and LYNPARZA (AstraZeneca/Merck), have enhanced personalized treatment options for prostate cancer, with approvals in 2023 marking a significant step forward. Additionally, PLUVICTO from Novartis, a PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy, was approved in 2022 for the treatment of PSMA-positive mCRPC, further diversifying treatment strategies.

A growing number of pharmaceutical companies, including Curium, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Orion, Pfizer, Merus, Zenith Epigenetics, MacroGenics, Laekna Therapeutics, Ipsen, AstraZeneca, Telix International, ESSA Pharma, Arvinas, Novartis, Lantheus, Eli Lilly/POINT Biopharma, Xencor, and Promontory Therapeutics, are actively engaged in clinical trials to explore new treatment options and optimize existing therapies. These efforts are expected to drive innovation and provide further treatment choices for managing mCRPC across various lines of care in the near future.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Drivers

• The growing focus on personalized treatments and genetic profiling for mCRPC has driven the development of targeted therapies, such as PARP inhibitors and PSMA-targeted therapies, leading to better treatment options and improved clinical outcomes for patients.

• A robust pipeline of therapies under investigation, including new immunotherapies, PARP inhibitors, and novel radioligand therapies, is fueling market expansion by offering promising alternatives to standard treatments and addressing unmet medical needs in mCRPC.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Barriers

• The costly nature of advanced therapies, including PARP inhibitors and radioligand therapies, poses a significant barrier to patient access, especially in regions with limited healthcare resources or reimbursement challenges, hindering widespread adoption.

• The heterogeneity of mCRPC and the development of resistance to current therapies present challenges in achieving long-term disease control, complicating treatment decisions and limiting the effectiveness of available therapies.

Scope of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies: Janssen Research and Development, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Novartis, Curium, Merck and Orion, Exelixis, Ipsen Pharma, Takeda, AB Science, Lantheus, Eli Lilly, POINT Biopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Tavanta Therapeutics, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Fusion Pharma, Merus, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Promontory Therapeutics, Xencor, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Madison Vaccines, MacroGenics, Zenith Epigenetics, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Arvinas, Laekna Therapeutics, Blue Earth Therapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, Essa Pharma, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, DualityBio, Daiichi Sankyo, Fortis Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others.

• Key Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapies: ERLEADA (apalutamide), 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, Opevesostat (MK-5684; ODM-208), Mevrometostat (PF-06821497), CABOMETYX (cabozantinib, XL184), TRUQAP (capivasertib, AZD5363), Masitinib, 177Lu-PNT2002, 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591), TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate), Fuzuloparib, KPG-121, FPI-2265, BMS-986218, SX-682, PT-112, Vudalimab (XmAb-20717), OPDIVO (nivolumab), Pamufetinib (TAS-115), MVI-816 (pTVG-HP), Vobramitamab Duocarmazine (MGC018), ZEN-3694, Zenocutuzumab, Lorigerlimab, ModraDoc006/r, ARV-766, LAE201 (LAE002 + LAE001), and others.

• Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer currently marketed, and Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer emerging therapies

• Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market drivers and Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

