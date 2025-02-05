High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market poised to surpass US$126.50 billion by 2030 at a 4.09% CAGR

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market

The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market is projected at US$103.546 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.09% to reach US$126.508 billion in 2030.

The packaging industry is heading towards significant growth by propelling logistics and supply chain expansion driven by the Asia Pacific and North American regions.” — KSI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth in the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market is primarily driven by the rising demand for sustainability , innovative product launches, expanding markets in Asia Pacific for the building construction and transportation industry, and emerging applications of pipes and tubes in different end-user applications. The lack of proper recycling infrastructure is hindering the growth of the HDPE market Drivers and Trends: Growing application from the piping needs of data centers and backup centers, power centers, and other fuel lines requiring high standards.In October 2024, KPS, (part of OPW Retail Fueling) and Dover announced the launch of its new 3" (110/90mm) conductive High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) double-wall piping system. It is certified to EN 14125, the new system consists of a 90mm primary containment pipe and a 110mm secondary containment pipe. The zero-permeation design included an EVOH layer and was designed for sensitive liquids like fuel and chemicals. KPS has led the advanced technical development of plastic petroleum /fuel pipe systems.As the emerging trend of sustainable product choices, in September 2024, Castrol India Limited increased the recycled content in its high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic bottles to 50%. With this development, the company aimed to achieve 2,600 metric tonnes of annual recycled plastic usage in its packaging portfolio.The market is also driven by innovative product launches, as in June 2023, TotalEnergies announced the launch of a new high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resin for tethered cap applications, allowing reduction in material usage, and improving recycling. The new HDPE 20HD07 resin enhanced organoleptic properties, enabling identical technical cap performances with less material. Furthermore, it has been designed for mono-material PE packaging solutions.Segmentation of the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market:Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-market By application, the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market is segmented into pipes and tubes, rigid articles, sheets and films, and others. The pipes and tubes are witnessing growing demand from the oil and gas sector and expansion of urbanization in different parts of the world. Further, sheets and films are utilized in different household items and consumer products.By end-user industry, the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market is segmented into packaging, transportation, electrical and electronics, building and construction, agriculture, and others. The packaging industry is heading toward growth by propelling logistics and supply chain expansion. Further, the demand for electrical and electronics products is fuelled in many regions of the world by the growing penetration of the internet. The countries like USA, Saudi Arabia, and China, are developing and investing massively in the building and construction sector every year driving the growth of the sector.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region and North American region of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market is having notable growth. According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), in 2023, China and India are the largest importers of polyethylene having a specific gravity of more than 0.94. China and India imported 5,172,770,000 Kg and 2,044,110,000 Kg of polyethylene having a specific gravity of more than 0.94. Further, the United States was the third largest importer country in 2023, with imports of 1,285,200,000 Kg. This large demand is marked by the utilization of the major industries in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market that have been covered are Dow Inc, WL Plastics, Asva Corporation, PTT Global Chemical, Chevron Philips Chemical, Univation Technologies, Total Energies, Lummus Technology, Prince Pipes, United Poly Systems, Sovereign Pipe Technologies, and Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. among others.The market analytics report segments the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market as follows:• By Applicationo Pipes and Tubeso Rigid Articleso Sheets and Filmso Others• By End-User Industryo Packagingo Transportationo Electrical and Electronicso Building and Constructiono Agricultureo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Dow Inc.• WL Plastics• Asva Corporation• PTT Global Chemical• Chevron Philips Chemical• Univation Technologies• Total Energies• Lummus Technology• Prince Pipes• United Poly Systems• Sovereign Pipe Technologies• Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.Key Benefits of this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Polyolefin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polyolefin-market • High-Density Polyethylene Extrusion Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/high-density-polyethylene-extrusion-market • Low-Density Polyethylene Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/low-density-polyethylene-ldpe-packaging-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 