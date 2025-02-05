Breakthroughs in C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer: Market to Surge by 2034 | DelveInsight

With trailblazers like Novartis, Merck, EMD Serono, and AbbVie at the helm, innovative therapies are transforming patient care.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, offering critical insights into its prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving treatment options for it. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer.

Some of the key insights of C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report:

• The total C-MET Metastatic NSCLC market size in the 7MM was estimated at approximately USD 590 million in 2023, with expectations for growth driven by the launch of emerging therapies.

• TABRECTA (capmatinib) and TEPMETKO (tepotinib), both FDA-approved small-molecule inhibitors for c-MET exon 14 skipping mutations, are key therapeutic options for NSCLC patients with c-MET alterations. TABRECTA is anticipated to maintain its market-leading position due to its first-to-market advantage.

• The total number of incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM was approximately 524K cases in 2023, with projections for continued growth during the forecast period.

• In the United States, the total number of incident cases of NSCLC was approximately 202.5K in 2023.

• While only a small proportion of NSCLC tumors express c-MET at high levels, a significantly larger population has tumors with lower levels of c-MET overexpression.

• The estimated number of c-MET NSCLC cases in the United States in 2023 was approximately 12K, with expected positive growth by 2034.

• The tumor biomarker testing rate for c-MET NSCLC in the United States is around 70%.

• In May 2024, preliminary results from the METalmark study showed that the combination of amivantamab and TABRECTA achieved promising safety and efficacy in advanced NSCLC with MET-driven mutations, with the recommended Phase II dose identified.

• Emerging therapies for C-MET NSCLC include Telisotuzumab Vedotin, REGN5093, REGN5093-M114, and others.

• Key companies involved in the treatment of C-MET metastatic NSCLC include Novartis, Merck, EMD Serono, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mythic Therapeutics, Apollomics, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Haihe Biopharma, and others.

C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

NSCLC is the most prevalent form of lung cancer, representing nearly 85% of all cases. It is primarily classified into adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma, along with less common subtypes such as adenosquamous carcinoma and sarcomatoid carcinoma.

The MET proto-oncogene, located on chromosome 7q31.2, encodes the c-Met receptor, a transmembrane tyrosine kinase. Under normal conditions, c-Met is expressed at low levels in healthy epithelial cells; however, its overexpression—ranging from 2 to 50 times the normal level—has been identified in multiple malignancies, including NSCLC, renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and liver cancer.

C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of NSCLC

• Gender-specific Cases of NSCLC

• Age-specific Cases of NSCLC

• Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histology

• Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage

• Total c-MET NSCLC cases

• Line wise Treated pool of c-MET NSCLC

C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer.

C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

Traditionally, MET gene amplification was the primary focus in identifying MET as a driver in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). While a small subset of patients exhibit MET gene amplification, research over the years has highlighted the potential of MET-targeting drugs as effective treatment options. More recently, a growing recognition of MET exon 14 (METex14) skipping mutations has reshaped the treatment paradigm, as these mutations prevent MET degradation, making them a critical driver in approximately 3–4% of NSCLC cases.

Currently, two MET tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), TABRECTA and TEPMETKO, have received global approval for treating METex14+ NSCLC, while savolitinib remains the only MET inhibitor approved in China. Future treatment options may involve clinical trials evaluating novel MET inhibitors, immunotherapy (with or without chemotherapy), or off-label targeted therapies like crizotinib.

For NSCLC patients without oncogenic drivers, the standard first-line treatment includes platinum-based chemotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), administered either as monotherapy or in combination, depending on PD-L1 expression levels and patient condition. In second-line settings, ICI monotherapy is preferred if not previously administered. However, for oncogene-driven NSCLC, targeted therapies remain the gold standard, as traditional treatments may be less effective in oncogene-addicted tumors.

With the growing focus on precision medicine, emerging MET inhibitors, and combination treatment strategies, the NSCLC market is expected to evolve significantly, driven by ongoing research, regulatory advancements, and an expanding pipeline of targeted therapies.

C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers

• The approval and use of MET-targeting therapies such as TABRECTA, TEPMETKO, and savolitinib drive significant market growth, as these treatments offer targeted options for patients with METex14+ NSCLC, a critical mutation.

• Advances in biomarker testing have made it easier to identify METex14 mutations in NSCLC patients, enhancing early detection and allowing for more personalized treatment strategies, thus driving demand for targeted therapies.

C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers

• The relatively small percentage of patients with METex14 mutations (about 3–4%) limits the market size for MET-targeted therapies, restricting widespread adoption and affecting overall treatment accessibility.

• The expensive nature of MET inhibitors and challenges surrounding reimbursement and insurance coverage can limit patient access to these therapies, particularly in cost-sensitive regions, creating a barrier to widespread treatment adoption.

Scope of the C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: Novartis, Merck, EMD Serono, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mythic Therapeutics, Apollomics, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Haihe Biopharma, and others.

• Key C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: Telisotuzumab Vedotin, REGN5093, REGN5093-M114, and others.

• C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer currently marketed, and C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies

• C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

4. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

9. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

11. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers

16. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers

17. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Appendix

18. C-MET Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

