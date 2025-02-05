Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Poised for Major Growth by 2034 | DelveInsight

Industry giants like Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis, and Bayer are revolutionizing treatment landscapes, paving the way for enhanced patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Adrenocortical Carcinoma, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Adrenocortical Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Adrenocortical Carcinoma, offering critical insights into its prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving treatment options for it. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Adrenocortical Carcinoma symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Adrenocortical Carcinoma alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Adrenocortical Carcinoma treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in Adrenocortical Carcinoma.

Some of the key insights of Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report:

• The total size of the ACC market across the 7MM was approximately USD 22.4 million in 2023, with expectations for significant growth during the forecast period (2020–2034).

• The primary treatment for ACC in the 7MM in 2023 was Adjuvant therapy (Mitotane ± Strepto), contributing approximately USD 3.69 million.

• The total incident cases of ACC in the 7MM were approximately 1,200 in 2023, with an expected increase during the forecast period due to rising incidence trends and advancements in diagnostic tools.

• In the US, the total incident cases of ACC were approximately 300 in 2023, with projected growth at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period (2020-2034).

• In the EU4 and the UK, there were about 600 incident cases of ACC in 2023, and these numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period.

• Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of incident cases of ACC in 2023, with approximately 160 cases, while Spain had the lowest incident cases in this region.

• Japan saw around 200 incident cases of ACC in 2023, with expectations for significant growth at a notable CAGR.

• In the US, the distribution of ACC cases across stages in 2023 showed Stage III with the highest prevalence (38%), followed by Stage IV (27%), Stage II (20%), and Stage I (15%).

• In April 2024, Dr. Matthew T. Campbell and colleagues from MD Anderson Cancer Center conducted a Phase II trial, focusing on advanced ACC patients, not candidates for curative surgery.

• In January 2023, Orphagen Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for OR-449 for the treatment of pediatric ACC.

• Emerging therapies for ACC include EO2401 + Nivolumab and others.

• Key companies involved in the treatment of ACC include HRA Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Genentech, Merck KGaA, and others.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Overview

ACC is a rare and aggressive malignancy that originates in the adrenal cortex, the outer layer of the adrenal glands located above the kidneys. Several risk factors contribute to its development, including genetic syndromes such as Li–Fraumeni and Beckwith–Wiedemann, inherited mutations, a family history of adrenal tumors, and prior radiation exposure.

The disease progresses through distinct stages, classified based on tumor size, local invasion, and metastasis. In its early stages, the tumor remains localized within the adrenal gland. In contrast, advanced stages involve invasion into surrounding tissues or distant metastases to organs such as the liver, lungs, or bones. Accurate staging is crucial for determining the treatment approach, as it helps assess disease severity and guides therapeutic decisions.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Incident Cases of ACC

• Stage-specific Incident Cases of ACC

• Gender-specific Incident Cases of ACC

• Age-specific Incident Cases of ACC

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Adrenocortical Carcinoma drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Adrenocortical Carcinoma treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Adrenocortical Carcinoma drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Adrenocortical Carcinoma pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Adrenocortical Carcinoma treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Adrenocortical Carcinoma.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Outlook

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma (ACC) market is poised for significant expansion, driven by advancements in treatment strategies and the introduction of novel therapies. The management of ACC primarily relies on adjuvant therapy, with Mitotane ± Streptozocin being the standard approach. However, the treatment paradigm is expected to evolve with the anticipated approval of promising pipeline therapies like EO2401 + Nivolumab, among others.

In 2023, the total ACC market size across the 7MM was estimated at approximately USD 22.4 million, with forecasts indicating substantial growth during the study period. The United States led the market, holding nearly 47% of the total share, reinforcing its position as the dominant player.

Within Europe (EU4 & the UK), the market was valued at approximately USD 8.2 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR. Germany accounted for the highest market share among European nations, followed by the UK and France, while Spain represented the smallest portion of the ACC market.

Meanwhile, Japan constituted around 16% of the ACC market in 2023, with a strong growth trajectory anticipated over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of ACC, combined with rising R&D efforts, regulatory advancements, and enhanced treatment accessibility, is expected to fuel market expansion.

Overall, the ACC treatment landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, with innovation, expanding therapeutic options, and market penetration of novel drugs set to drive sustained growth in the coming years.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Drivers

• The anticipated approval of promising drugs like EO2401 + Nivolumab and other innovative immunotherapies is set to revolutionize the ACC treatment landscape, providing more effective options for patients and boosting market growth.

• Rising investments in clinical trials, targeted therapies, and precision medicine approaches drive advancements in ACC treatment, enhance patient outcomes, and expand market opportunities.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Barriers

• Despite ongoing research, ACC remains a rare and aggressive cancer with limited approved therapies, making disease management challenging and restricting market expansion.

• The expensive nature of novel therapies and challenges in reimbursement policies, particularly in developing and cost-sensitive markets, may hinder patient access and slow market penetration.

Scope of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Companies: HRA Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Genentech, Merck KGaA, and others.

• Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapies: EO2401 + Nivolumab and others.

• Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Adrenocortical Carcinoma currently marketed, and Adrenocortical Carcinoma emerging therapies

• Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Adrenocortical Carcinoma market drivers and Adrenocortical Carcinoma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Adrenocortical Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Adrenocortical Carcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

4. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

9. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Drivers

16. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Barriers

17. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Appendix

18. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

