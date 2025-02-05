Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market projected to experience a robust CAGR of 4.52%

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market

The aliphatic hydrocarbon market is valued at US$3.594 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% over the forecast period.

The aliphatic hydrocarbon market is valued at US$3.594 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% over the forecast period.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the aliphatic hydrocarbon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% between 2025 and 2030 and valued at US$3.594 billion in 2025.The aliphatic hydrocarbon market demand is propelled by the application of paints & coatings , adhesives & sealants , polymer & rubber, surfactants, and dyes, among others. These chemicals have applications in several industries, such as automobiles, building constructions, cosmetics, etc.One of the growing trends is the demand for sustainable biosurfactants. Evonik inaugurated its new sustainable biosurfactant plant in Slovakia in May 2024. These sustainable biosurfactants are used in the cleaning, beauty, and personal care industries and many other applications. Further, in September 2024, Evonik Coating Additives launched biosurfactants designed for coating and ink formulations. The two new products, TEGO Wet 570 Terra and TEGO Wet 580 Terra are made with a sustainability profile.Further, In January 2024, Nouryon announced the launch of Berol Nexus surfactant. It is designed for the North American cleaning market and is a multifunctional hydrotrope. This cosurfactant optimizes performance offering customers advantage in various applications. It is particularly beneficial in both household and industrial cleaning applications.These innovative products have increased demand for the aliphatic hydrocarbon. Further, the growth in the construction industry led to the demand for the paints. In 2023, the top importers of paints based on polyesters, in a non-aqueous are Germany, the United States, France, Canada, and Spain, according to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS). This increased demand for paint is propelled by the growth of the construction industries in these countries,Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/aliphatic-hydrocarbon-market By type, the aliphatic hydrocarbon market is segmented into saturated and unsaturated hydrocarbon. The saturated aliphatic hydrocarbons are known as alkanes or paraffins.By application, the aliphatic hydrocarbon market is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, polymer & rubber, surfactants, dyes, and others. The top importers of disperse dyes and preparations based thereon are Indonesia, Turkey, Korea, Rep., and the European Union in 2023, according to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS).Based on geography, the North American region of the aliphatic hydrocarbon market is growing significantly propelled by the production of paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, polymer & rubber, surfactants, etc. in the region. In June 2024, AkzoNobel invested $3.6 million at its coil and extrusion coatings manufacturing facility in Garcia, Mexico, to increase production capacity across North America. This investment followed the announced $70 million investments in the coatings manufacturing site in North America in Huron, Ohio, and its manufacturing and R&D facilities at High Point, North Carolina. The investment in the Garcia site would increase the production of coatings by approximately 35 percent to meet the growth of customer's demand.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the aliphatic hydrocarbon market that have been covered are ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, Shell Global, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Total S.A., Reliance Industries Limited, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sasol, Dow, and Univar Solutions LLC.The market analytics report segments the aliphatic hydrocarbon market as follows:• By Typeo Saturated Aliphatic Hydrocarbono Unsaturated Aliphatic hydrocarbon• By Applicationo Paints & Coatingso Adhesives & Sealanto Polymer & Rubbero Surfactanto Dyeso Other• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• ExxonMobil Corporation• BASF SE• Shell Global• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.• Total S.A.• Reliance Industries Limited• Chevron Phillips Chemical• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation• Sasol• Dow• Univar Solutions LLC.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/carbon-monoxide-detectors-market • Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market • Global Hydrocarbon Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-hydrocarbon-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.