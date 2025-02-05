Atlanta Community Food Bank’s CEO & President Kyle Waide Named to Georgia Titan 100 for Second Consecutive Year

Recognized among Atlanta’s most prestigious executives

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titan CEO is proud to recognize Kyle Waide , President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, as a 2025 Georgia Titan 100 for the second consecutive year. The Titan 100 program celebrates Georgia’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who exemplify extraordinary leadership, vision, and impact across industries. Waide will be honored, alongside fellow Titans, at an awards ceremony in May 2025 and will have the opportunity to collaborate with other esteemed leaders throughout the year.“It’s an incredible honor to be named to the Georgia Titan 100 again,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the power of our mission. The work we do to fight hunger in Georgia is more critical than ever, and I’m proud to represent the Food Bank and our unwavering commitment to serving the community.”Waide has led the Atlanta Community Food Bank since 2015, spearheading transformative growth and expanding access to nutritious food for hundreds of thousands of Georgians. Under his leadership, the Food Bank has enhanced distribution efforts, expanded its headquarters, and added Community Food Centers in areas of high food insecurity to increase its reach and efficiency. Most recently, the Food Bank announced a $5 million emergency fund to support the purchase of additional food for its network of partner organizations.In addition to this recognition, Waide was named a Notable Georgian in 2024 and 2025as part of Georgia Trend Magazine’s Georgia 500 and was appointed 2024 Chair of the National Council for Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.The Titan 100 program recognizes premier executives in the private and public sectors across Chicago, Colorado, Georgia, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Wisconsin.The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the 4th largest food bank in the country by distribution volume, serving over 715,000 food insecure neighbors. The organization works with nearly 700 nonprofit partners to provide healthy and nutritious food to the communities they serve.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, visit www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

