NBS services promoting local biodiversity, wellbeing and scalable solutions (NBSPLUS)

NSBPLUS aims to develop and upscale effective participatory planning for NBS. The project promotes balanced awareness and consideration of biodiversity, justice and wellbeing aspects in rural and urban climate resilience planning. The project partners will generate new knowledge on assessing NBS performance, scaling up adaptation measures and engaging diverse stakeholders through participatory processes.

SEI Tallinn leads the work that explores the impact of NBS green-blue spaces on human wellbeing, environmental justice and biodiversity, using a mixed-method participatory approach. Our key tasks include: