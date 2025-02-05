NBS services promoting local biodiversity, wellbeing and scalable solutions (NBSPLUS)
NSBPLUS aims to develop and upscale effective participatory planning for NBS. The project promotes balanced awareness and consideration of biodiversity, justice and wellbeing aspects in rural and urban climate resilience planning. The project partners will generate new knowledge on assessing NBS performance, scaling up adaptation measures and engaging diverse stakeholders through participatory processes.
SEI Tallinn leads the work that explores the impact of NBS green-blue spaces on human wellbeing, environmental justice and biodiversity, using a mixed-method participatory approach. Our key tasks include:
Social Impacts Evaluation Framework
- We will conduct an extensive literature review including related EU project deliverables.
- We will develop a novel approach to measuring NBS’s social impacts on wellbeing, equity, and biodiversity.
Quantitative Resident Surveys
- We will co-create surveys with the use cases for each NBS.
- We will establish a baseline related to NBS use, perceived concerns, risks, and impacts of use on personal wellbeing and provide a context for understanding justice-related environmental challenges.
Participatory Methods
- We will generate a deeper understanding of the social-ecological interlinkages of NBS.
- We will engage citizens, affected stakeholders, and marginalized groups in participatory research.
- We will use citizen science to collect social and ecological data.
- We will combine knowledge synthesis/draft learning materials with existing spatial maps in the use cases.
Learning Module
- We will incorporate findings to showcase best practices on how to connect and consider both biodiversity and wellbeing in the NBS design.
- We will develop learning content based on stakeholder focus group discussions and citizen science results.
