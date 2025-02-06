Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Showcases Maldivian Heritage Through Boduberu Performances

Boduberu drummers at Cinnamon Hotel & Resorts in Maldives Boduberu drummers celebrating a guest's birthday at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

MALDIVES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is offering guests a deeper connection to Maldivian culture through the rhythmic and immersive experience of Boduberu, a traditional form of music and dance that has been an integral part of the Maldives’ heritage since the 11th century. The resort continues to honour this tradition, bringing the island’s history and vibrant spirit to life for travellers seeking an authentic cultural encounter.Among the talented Boduberu performers at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is Naseem, a drummer whose passion for the art form runs deep within his family. Inspired by his grandfather, a renowned Boduberu performer from Lhaviyani Atoll, Naseem grew up mesmerized by the powerful beats that echoed through his island. Today, he carries forward this legacy, sharing the energy and soul of Maldivian music with guests at the resort.Boduberu, which translates to “big drums” in Dhivehi, is more than just a performance—it is a celebration of community and tradition. The music is driven by deep, resonant drumbeats, rhythmic clapping, and powerful chanting, creating an electrifying atmosphere. As the tempo builds, performers and guests alike become immersed in the energy, culminating in a crescendo of movement and song that embodies the very essence of Maldivian culture.“Our goal at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is to create meaningful connections between our guests and the island’s heritage,” said Sanjeeva Perera - General Manager at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives. “Boduberu is an experience that allows visitors to step into the heart of Maldivian traditions, making their stay with us more than just a holiday—it becomes a cultural journey.”The resort integrates Boduberu into its special celebrations, providing guests with unforgettable moments that blend luxury hospitality with local traditions. Recently, a couple celebrating a birthday at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives was surprised with a beautifully crafted cake, delivered to the rhythmic beats of Boduberu drummers. As the resort’s team joined in singing in Dhivehi, the evening transformed into an intimate cultural experience, leaving the guests with cherished memories of Maldivian warmth and hospitality.Travellers visiting Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives can enhance their stay through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, the brand’s loyalty programme in collaboration with Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). Guests can now access exclusive rewards and benefits across a portfolio of over 800 hotels spanning 40 brands in 100 countries. As the first Sri Lankan hospitality brand to join GHA DISCOVERY, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to offer enriching experiences at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, and Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.

