Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, States DelveInsight

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Report:

• The Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In October 2024, Processa Pharmaceuticals administered the first dose in its Phase II clinical trial of Next Generation Capecitabine (NGC-Cap) for treating patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. This global, multi-center, open-label, adaptive trial will enroll 60 to 90 patients and will compare two different doses of NGC-Cap with the FDA-approved single-agent capecitabine.

• In 2023, the 7MM recorded approximately 2.9 million incident cases of benign breast disease and 544,200 cases of early breast cancer. These numbers are expected to rise over the forecast period.

• In 2023, the US had the largest market size for benign breast disease and early breast cancer among the 7MM. Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany held the highest market share, while Spain had the smallest share.

• In 2023, the United States reported approximately 1.4 million incident cases of benign breast disease and 243,500 cases of early breast cancer.

• In 2023, the United States accounted for the largest share of incident cases of benign breast disease and early breast cancer, representing approximately 49% of the 7MM, followed by EU4 and the UK, and Japan.

• In 2023, Germany had the highest number of benign breast disease cases among the EU4 countries, followed by France, while Spain recorded the fewest cases.

• Key Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Companies: Theraclion, IceCure Medical, U-Systems, Inc., and others

• Key Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Therapies: Echopulse, ProSense, Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS), and others

• The Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market dynamics.

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Overview

Benign Breast Disease refers to non-cancerous conditions that affect the breast tissue, such as fibrocystic changes, fibroadenomas, and mastitis. These conditions may cause symptoms like lumps, pain, or changes in breast appearance but do not increase the risk of breast cancer.

Early Breast Cancer refers to cancer that is confined to the breast or localized to nearby lymph nodes, typically in the early stages (stage 0 or stage I). At this stage, the cancer is more treatable and has a higher survival rate. Early breast cancer may be detected through screening methods like mammograms and biopsies, and treatment often involves surgery, radiation, and sometimes chemotherapy or hormone therapy.

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer

• Prevalent Cases of Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

• Echopulse: Theraclion

• ProSense: IceCure Medical

• Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS): U-Systems, Inc.

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Strengths

• Several modern techniques for minimally invasive tumor ablation are available in market that gives patient an option from invasive and painful surgeries such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA), laser-ablation, cryoablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), microwave ablation, and, more recently, stereotactic radio-ablation in breast cancer

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Opportunities

• The emergence of imaging and probe-based devices to detect differences between normal and cancerous tissue can improve margins, reduce re-operation rates and avoid current labor-intensive intraoperative margin assessment techniques such as frozen section and specimen radiology

Scope of the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Companies: Theraclion, IceCure Medical, U-Systems, Inc., and others

• Key Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Therapies: Echopulse, ProSense, Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS), and others

• Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer current marketed and Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer emerging therapies

• Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market drivers and Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer

4. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer

9. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Drivers

16. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Barriers

17. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Appendix

18. Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

