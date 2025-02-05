HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer, offering comprehensive insights into the HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer space.

Some of the key facts of the HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report:

• The HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market size was valued ~USD 850 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In September 2024, AstraZeneca shared the initial data from the ENHERTU monotherapy cohort for second or later-line treatment at WCLC, derived from the Phase Ib clinical trial for HER2-positive nonsquamous NSCLC (DESTINY-Lung03), expanding on findings from the DESTINY-Lung01 Phase II trial.

• In September 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim reports positive results from a Phase Ib primary analysis of Cohort 1 of the Beamion LUNG-1 trial evaluating zongertinib in pretreated patients with advanced NSCLC with activating HER2 mutations.

• In August 2024, Bayer announced the enrollment of the first patient in the global Phase III SOHO-02 trial, a randomized, open-label, multicenter study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the investigational agent BAY 2927088 as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced NSCLC harboring activating HER2 mutations.

• In June 2024, Bayer showcased the safety and clinical activity data of BAY 2927088 from an expanded cohort of a Phase I/II trial in patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC at the 2024 ASCO annual meeting.

• In 2023, the US had the largest market size for HER2 NSCLC, totaling approximately USD 540 million among the 7MM.

• In 2023, the highest revenue for HER2 NSCLC therapies in the US was generated by Checkpoint inhibitors ± Chemotherapy, amounting to approximately USD 480 million.

• Key HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Forward Pharmaceuticals, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Iambic Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics/ GSK, Nuvalent, and others

• Key HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Zongertinib (BI-1810631), BAY 2927088, FWD1509, ORIC-114, IAM1363, XMT-2056, NVL-330, and others

• The HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market dynamics.

• In 2023, there were approximately 531,800 new cases of NSCLC across the 7MM, with the US accounting for around 38% of these cases.

• In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of HER2 NSCLC cases among the EU4 and the UK, while Spain had the fewest cases.

• In 2023, the total diagnosed cases of NSCLC in the US were approximately 59,400 for stage I, 16,900 for stage II, 26,700 for stage IIIA, 11,200 for stage IIIB, and 88,300 for stage IV.

• In 2023, the total incident cases of advanced HER2 NSCLC in the US were approximately 6,000 for HER2 gene mutation, 32,400 for HER2 gene overexpression, and 8,100 for HER2 gene amplification.

• NSCLC accounts for around 80–85% of all lung cancer diagnoses, with HER2 gene mutations present in about 1–4% of NSCLC cases. Furthermore, HER2 amplification and overexpression are seen in approximately 2–5% and 2–30% of NSCLC cases, respectively, in the US.

HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) refers to a subtype of lung cancer characterized by the overexpression or amplification of the HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) gene. HER2 is a protein that plays a role in cell growth and survival. In some NSCLC cases, the overexpression or mutation of HER2 contributes to uncontrolled tumor growth. HER2+ NSCLC is relatively rare but is of clinical interest because targeted therapies aimed at blocking the HER2 protein, such as trastuzumab or newer therapies, have shown promise in treating this subtype of lung cancer. It typically requires specific diagnostic tests to confirm the presence of HER2 alterations for personalized treatment strategies.

HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer

• Prevalent Cases of HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer

HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

• ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan): Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca

• Zongertinib (BI-1810631): Boehringer Ingelheim

• BAY 2927088: Bayer

• FWD1509: Forward Pharmaceuticals

• ORIC-114: ORIC Pharmaceuticals

• IAM1363: Iambic Therapeutics

• XMT-2056: Mersana Therapeutics/ GSK

• NVL-330: Nuvalent

HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers

• Advancements in Targeted Therapies

• Increasing Prevalence of HER2+ Mutations

• FDA Approvals for Novel Treatments

• Increasing Research and Development Investments

• Improved Diagnostic Tools

• Expanding Clinical Data

HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers

• Limited Awareness and Diagnosis

• High Treatment Costs

• Side Effects of Targeted Therapies

• Limited Treatment Options

• Regulatory Hurdles

• Resistance to Therapies

Scope of the HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Forward Pharmaceuticals, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Iambic Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics/ GSK, Nuvalent, and others

• Key HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Zongertinib (BI-1810631), BAY 2927088, FWD1509, ORIC-114, IAM1363, XMT-2056, NVL-330, and others

• HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies

• HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, HER2+ Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

