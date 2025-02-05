HoduSoft Announces Strategic Partnership with Route Mobile to Enhance SMS Functionality and Customer Communication

HoduSoft Announces Strategic Partnership with Route Mobile

HoduCC’s SMS Integration with Route Mobile to Enhance Customer Communication and Engagement

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HoduSoft, one of the leading unified communication (UC) solutions providers globally, has announced a strategic partnership with Mumbai-based Route Mobile, a leading cloud communication platform service provider listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Under this partnership, HoduSoft will integrate Route Mobile's SMS channel—Route SMS—as one of the SMS providers in its HoduCC call and contact center software The Route SMS app has the capability to manually trigger personalized SMS to individuals and groups based on events and workflows. It can also send individual SMS and bulk SMS as and when required for notifications.If HoduCC users want to use Route SMS, they can get the services directly from HoduCC omnichannel CX suite instead of buying it indirectly.With Route Mobile’s outbound services and SMS blast capabilities, businesses using HoduCC will be able to send SMS, create outbound SMS campaigns, and generate detailed reports.One of the key use cases of Route SMS is, users can easily create and execute an SMS campaign following the completion of calls. Which means, Route SMS enables users to leverage both voice and SMS communication for ongoing engagement with customers, even after the call has ended.That's extremely useful for follow-up messages, reminders, or sending relevant content sent to contacts immediately after a voice call. It will also enable users to create personalized conversations, enhance customer engagement, and improve overall communication efficiency.Some of the key features of Route SMS integration are:Intelligent routing with unmatched SMS delivery rateLow latency messaging serviceEasy tracking of all SMS through unique reporting and metricsEffortless integration with CRMsSome of the key benefits of Route SMS integration are as follows:Connection with multiple leads at onceImproved response rateSeamless automation of complex tasksTracking of conversational historyHigher volume of quality conversationsSharing of valuable insights\Expressing his enthusiasm, HoduSoft's Co-founder and CBDO Kartik Khambhati said, "Throughout our journey, we have collaborated with many reputable and trustworthy organizations of all sizes, but this partnership with Route Mobile holds a special place for us. As one of the largest and most reputable SMS providers, both in India and globally, Route Mobile brings unmatched expertise and an extensive reach to the table. Simply put, we are proud to be associated with Route Mobile."He continued, "With over 5,000 clients worldwide, Route Mobile's vast experience aligns perfectly with our mission to offer businesses cutting-edge tools that improve communication efficiency and drive customer satisfaction. This collaboration not only creates exciting opportunities for our users but also empowers them to elevate customer experience through personalized and impactful SMS communication.""By integrating Route Mobile’s SMS capabilities, HoduCC users will be able to streamline their communication channels, execute targeted SMS campaigns, and deliver real-time updates to enhance customer outreach and engagement," he added.HoduSoft's Co-founder and CTO Bharat Lalcheta added, "As a technology-driven company, we’re always looking for ways to integrate solutions that enhance the user experience. This partnership with Route Mobile allows us to do just that."He continued, "From a technical perspective, Route Mobile’s sophisticated API support and reliability give us the flexibility to deliver real-time, personalized communication at scale. This integration is a perfect example of how we’re combining innovative technology with strategic partnerships to solve real-world communication challenges and provide our users with a cutting-edge, easy-to-use solution."He concluded by saying, "Route Mobile offers a robust and scalable SMS infrastructure that seamlessly fits into our platform. Our customers now have access to a powerful tool that streamlines their messaging, improves delivery rates, and ensures that their communication is both efficient and impactful."Speaking about the partnership, Route Mobile's Founder and Managing Director Rajdip Gupta said, "I am delighted to announce our strategic partnership with HoduSoft! The integration of Route SMS into HoduCC’s call and contact center empowers businesses to deliver seamless, personalized communication."He further added, "This reflects our commitment to providing innovative and reliable communication solutions. We strongly believe that this partnership will empower HoduCC users to offer exceptional customer experiences."About Route MobileFounded in 2004, Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). Route Mobile's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. The company has a diverse enterprise client base across various industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. Route Mobile is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Route Mobile is now a part of Proximus Group, a provider of digital services and communication solutions operating in Belgium and international markets.About HoduSoft:HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading communication solutions providers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and calls center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions.About HoduCCHoduCC contact center software is designed to help businesses resolve clients’ issues and automate customer interactions through various communication channels including voice or video calls, emails, SMS, chats, and social media platforms.

