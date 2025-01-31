HoduSoft to Showcase Its Cutting-Edge Solutions at ITEXPO 2025

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HoduSoft, one of the leading unified communication (UC) solutions providers, will showcase its award-winning IP PBX software HoduPBX and call and contact center software HoduCC omnichannel CX suite at the ITEXPO 2025 ITEXPO 2025 will be held between February 11 and 13, 2025, at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.It is one of the most important events globally for IT professionals, C-suite executives, managed service providers (MSPs), internet service providers (ISPs), internet telephony service providers (ITSPs), business owners, resellers, channel partners, and solutions providers. The three-day event will be attended by more than 400 exhibitors and 7000 attendees.HoduSoft will be stationed at booth number 1740 and will be represented by Co-founder and CTO Bharat Lalcheta, Co-founder and CBDO Kartik Khambhati, and Product Manager Kashyap Dhamecha who will share their expertise and insights on the company’s innovative UC solutions.The team of experts will provide live demonstrations of both cutting-edge communication solutions. Interested buyers can use the 'HoduSoft25' coupon code to get a 25 percent discount on their all-access superpass.Expressing his enthusiasm about the event, the company's Co-founder and CBDO Kartik Khambhati said, "After the grand success of last year ITEXPO, we are thrilled to participate in this year's ITEXPO with renewed enthusiasm and vigor. We are looking forward to showcasing both our cutting-edge and award-winning solutions at ITEXPO 2025. We are also excited to announce our 'HoduSoft25' coupon code, using which interested buyers can get a 25 percent discount on their all-access superpass!"Speaking more about the solutions, he added, "By ensuring consistent interactions and seamless customer engagement, regardless of the channel, our robust IP PBX software- HoduPBX is engineered not only to meet the communication needs of contemporary businesses but also professional service providers such as MSPs, ISPs, ITSPs, and telecom companies. The solution has many USPs that makes it perfect for a wide array of use cases."Echoing the sentiment, HoduSoft's Co-founder and CTO Bharat Lalcheta remarked, "Over the last few years, HoduSoft has been a regular participant at the ITEXPO and this year we are proud and delighted to attend the prestigious event! We are looking forward to engaging with a wide array of industry professionals and discussing how our solutions can be beneficial for them.""Our HoduPBX IP PBX software is tailored for MSPs, ISPs, ITSPs, and various other professional service providers. This event will provide us with the perfect opportunity to engage with professionals in respective service providers and industry experts as well as discover new ways to improve business outcomes."Providing insights into the company's flagship solutions, Kashyap Dhamecha, product manager at HoduSoft, said, "With over 10 years of experience in the VoIP industry, I am humbled to be part of the ITEXPO 2025. That's because we won't be sharing our company’s vision or our solutions' use cases to the visitors alone, but we will also learn from them about their businesses, challenges, and unique needs. We will also gain massive insights into their respective sectors.""That will only drive us forward to customize our VoIP-based audio-video conference solutions, contact center solutions, and multi-tenant IP PBX systems to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses," he added.Over the past few years, both HoduPBX and HoduCC have featured in the news for winning several prestigious awards and recognition.Some of the laurels bagged by HoduPBX are the 2023 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine as well as the Excellence Award in 2022 by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine.HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite won Category Leader in the 2024 GetApp Awards, Front Runner in the Software Advice Awards for delivering exceptional solutions. It secured sixth position in GetApp’s Category Leaders' Predictive Dialer segment, seventh position for Predictive Dialer Software in Software Advice’s June 2023 rankings, and 12th position in Capterra’s 2023 Predictive Dialer Software Shortlist. It was also named Best Predictive Dialer Software in India 2023 by SoftwareSuggest and won the 18th Annual 2023 Gold Globee Award in Unified Communications.HoduSoft was named in CIO Insider Magazine’s Top 10 Unified Communication Providers for 2023. It received the Omnichannel Contact Centre Excellence Award at the 12th Edition BPO Innovation Summit and Awards in 2023 and it was recognized as an “Emerging Company” at the Indian Achievers' Award in 2021. The company also excelled in various rankings, including securing 8th place in Software Advice’s Frontrunner for Contact Center Software and 13th in Call Recording Software.When it comes to features and functionalities, some of the key highlights of HoduPBX IP PBX software are:Multi-tenancyReseller moduleAuto provisioningAudio conferencingSIP trunkingPrepaid and postpaid billingPayment gateway integrationMultilingual and multi-currencyQueue ProLeast cost routingStir/ShakenReal-Time analyticsThe key highlights of HoduCC omnichannel CX suite are:Multi-tenanancyReal-time analytics and reportsIn-Built ticketing systemAdvanced dialersAI chat botWhatsApp botWhatsApp broadcastingSMS broadcastingVoice transcriptQuality analysisBuilt-in mini CRMSocial media integrationSingle Sign-On (SSO) integrationReport analyticsAbout IT EXPO 2025ITEXPO is an annual technology conference and exhibition that brings together experts and professionals from different sectors of the information technology industry. This year, the event will be taking place between February 11 and 13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event mainly focuses on showcasing the latest innovations, products, and services in areas such as Telecommunications, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and more.About HoduSoft:HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading communication solutions providers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and calls center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions.

