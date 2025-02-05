Accountability in Sanitation: From Policy to Practice (Global South Academic Conclave on WASH and Climate 2025)

Registration Form for GSAC 2025 Online registration is freeClick to register

Time of Event

17:30–19:00 (India Standard Time)/21:00-22:30 (Japan Standard Time)

Summary

Effective sanitation governance requires clear institutional roles, robust accountability mechanisms, and financial sustainability for inclusive service delivery. While progress has been made, many countries still face challenges such as fragmented institutional responsibilities, inefficient fund allocation, and weak enforcement of regulations.

This session, based on ADBI’s Accountability Mechanisms for Inclusive City-Level Public Services in Asia, will explore successful accountability models, implementation challenges, and innovative approaches to strengthening sanitation governance. Experts from Manila Water, the Gates Foundation, public–private partnerships (PPPs), and urban sanitation finance will share insights from Asia and beyond, showcasing the impact of different accountability frameworks on sanitation outcomes.

By examining lessons from privatization models, PPPs, and decentralized governance, this session aims to provide policymakers, researchers, and practitioners with actionable strategies to enhance transparency, financial sustainability, and service efficiency. The discussion will also explore the role of citizen engagement, data-driven monitoring, and regulatory innovations in improving accountability, ensuring that sanitation investments lead to long-term, sustainable improvements

Objectives

Examine the role of accountability in ensuring sustainable and equitable sanitation service delivery.

Identify key governance challenges and best practices in regulatory oversight, financing, and institutional frameworks.

Discuss innovative approaches to improving transparency, citizen engagement, and financial accountability in the WASH sector.

Target Participants

Government officials and policymakers working in urban sanitation, water governance, and infrastructure finance.

Development partners, donors, and multilateral institutions involved in sanitation service delivery.

Private sector representatives engaged in PPPs for water and sanitation.

Researchers, academics, and WASH practitioners focused on governance and accountability.

Output

Enhanced understanding of accountability mechanisms in sanitation service delivery and their impact on sustainability.

Increased awareness of governance challenges and best practices in regulatory oversight, financing, and institutional accountability.

Deeper insights into successful case studies on sanitation accountability models across Asia and beyond.

Strengthened knowledge of innovative approaches to improving transparency, citizen engagement, and financial sustainability in WASH services.

Improved capacity among policymakers, private sector stakeholders, and development partners to design and implement effective accountability frameworks.

