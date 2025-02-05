Acuity Trading Partners with Aquariux FintechQX to Transform Forex Trading

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading, a global leader in market sentiment analysis, has partnered with Aquariux Fintech’s AQX Trader, an innovative fintech software solutions company. This collaboration integrates Acuity’s AnalysisIQ, into the AQX Trader platform, delivering premium trading signals within an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Together, Acuity and Aquariux Fintech are redefining how retail traders access and leverage market sentiment insights.A Game-Changer for Traders and BrokersWith Acuity’s Signal Centre embedded into AQX Trader, users gain access to five free premium trading signals, turning real-time market sentiment into actionable trading opportunities. Each signal delivers:• Prime trading opportunities driven by sentiment analysis.• Strategic entry and exit points with comprehensive support.• Tailored recommendations for diverse trading styles.Andrew Lane, CEO Acuity Trading;"Retail traders have long faced challenges in turning technical analysis into actionable opportunities. By embedding our transparent trading signals into AQX Trader’s platform, we’re delivering expert insights within a streamlined trading experience."The partnership enhances the trading experience with:• Instant signal access on desktop and mobile.• Multilingual support for global accessibility.• Integration of sentiment insights with AQX Trader’s advanced technical analysis tools.For brokers, the partnership offers a competitive edge by delivering free premium trading signals that:• Strengthen their value proposition.• Improve client acquisition and retention.• Differentiate their offerings in a crowded market.Traders benefit from professional-grade tools seamlessly integrated into the AQX Trader platform, fostering informed, data-driven decision-making.Aquariux Fintech, Kelmond Leow, CDO (Chief Delivery Officer);“This collaboration is more than a technical integration—it’s a step toward transforming how traders and brokers interact with forex markets. By combining Acuity’s sentiment-driven insights with AQX Trader’s ’s innovative platform, this partnership redefines trading efficiency and accessibility to fundamentally reshape how traders engage with the market.”This partnership underscores Acuity Trading and Aquariux Fintech’s shared commitment to empowering traders and brokers with innovative tools, setting a new standard for seamless, data-driven trading experiences.About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact UsAbout AQX Trader:AQX Trader is a two-time award-winning white-label trading platform designed to provide retail traders with an intuitive and accessible trading experience. Equipped wWith advanced features and seamless integration capabilities, AQX Trader empowers not just traders, but brokers and financial institutions to achieve their goals. Visit the Aquariux Fintech website to explore AQX Trader’s enhanced features.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.