QCS Annual Conference Set for Boston This October, Featuring Industry Insights and Networking

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QCS Purchasing Cooperative invites its members and supply partners to its signature event of the year: the 2025 QCS Annual Conference, taking place in historic Boston, Massachusetts, from October 19–21.This can't-miss event brings together more than 300 industry leaders, from regional processors and manufacturers to national supplier partners, for three days of education, inspiration, and meaningful connection.“This is still a people business,” said QCS President & CEO Ken Klug. “The conference is where trust is built, and partnerships are energized. Whether you're a new member or a long-time attendee, there’s a return on investment in every handshake, every session, and every shared experience.”Highlights of this year’s event include:• Curated educational sessions submitted by both members and supply partners, covering emerging topics like:o GLP-1 impacts on food and beverage consumptiono Packaging equipment optimizationo Negotiation training for procurement teamso Leadership and team development strategies• Access to category experts, industry leaders, fellow like-minded attendees, and discussions around best practices and innovative solutions to maximize your co-op value• A fresh location: Boston offers a vibrant setting for members and supply partners to connect, collaborate, and recharge“We asked our community what they wanted to learn, and they answered,” said Klug. “This year’s agenda reflects the real-world challenges and opportunities our members are navigating. It’s going to be powerful.”Whether you're looking to build your network, gain new insights, or get the most from your QCS membership, the Annual Conference is the place to be.Registration and full schedule available now at https://qcspurchasing.com/conference-information ###About QCS Purchasing CooperativeQCS Purchasing Cooperative is a member-owned buying group that serves food and beverage production companies. With deep category expertise and a network of more than 200 national suppliers, QCS provides strategic sourcing, operational solutions, and value-added services across packaging, fleet and logistics, plant operations, and more. Visit qcspurchasing.com for more information.

