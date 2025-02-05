Treg Cell-based Therapies FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, Clinical Trials, Emerging Drugs | DelveInsight

Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 51+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Treg Cell-based Therapies pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s Treg Cell-based Therapies pipeline report depicts a robust space with 51+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for Treg Cell-based Therapies treatment.

• The leading Treg Cell-based Therapies Companies such as Orca Bio, Nektar Therapeutics, Quell Therapeutics, Cugene, Sangamo Therapeutics, Abata Therapeutics, HCW Biologics, GentiBio, Tr1X, PolTREG, Cellenkos, VT BIO, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, KSQ Therapeutics, TeraImmune and others.

• Promising Treg Cell-based Therapies Therapies such as Orca-T, NKTR-358, QEL-001, CUG-252, and others.

Treg Cell-based Therapies Emerging Drugs Profile

• Orca-T: Orca Bio

Orca-T is an investigational high-precision allogeneic cellular therapy consisting of infusions containing regulatory T-cells, conventional T-cells and CD34+ stem cells derived from peripheral blood from either related or unrelated matched donors. Orca-T has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being studied to treat multiple hematologic malignancies. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia, Myelodysplastic syndromes, Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, and Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia.

• NKTR-358: Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR-358 is a novel first-in-class regulatory T (Treg) cell stimulator designed to address the imbalance in the immune system underlying autoimmune disorders and chronic inflammatory conditions. NKTR-358 works by targeting the IL-2 receptor complex and preferentially stimulating the proliferation of Treg cells without stimulating cytotoxic CD8+ T and CD4+ T cells, which drive autoimmune disease. Activation of Tregs suppresses disease-causing T cells and restores the body’s self-tolerance mechanisms. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis and Alopecia Areata.

• QEL-001: Quell Therapeutics

QEL-001 is a first-in-class antigen-specific CAR-Treg cell therapy candidate designed using Quell’s unique multi-modular engineered Treg platform and engineered with three proprietary modules: a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for tissue targeting, the Foxp3 phenotype lock module, and a safety switch. The QEL-001 CAR is specific for HLA-A2, which localizes the activity of the CAR-Tregs to the site of the transplanted organ in HLA-A2 mismatch liver transplant patients. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Liver transplantation.

• CUG-252: Cugene

CUG-252, developed by Cugene is an interleukin-2 replacement. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Atopic dermatitis, Inflammatory bowel diseases, Rheumatoid arthritis, and Systemic lupus erythematosus.

Treg Cell-based Therapies Companies

Orca Bio, Nektar Therapeutics, Quell Therapeutics, Cugene, Sangamo Therapeutics, Abata Therapeutics, HCW Biologics, GentiBio, Tr1X, PolTREG, Cellenkos, VT BIO, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, KSQ Therapeutics, TeraImmune and others.

Treg Cell-Based Therapies pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Oral

• Intramuscular

Treg Cell-based Therapies Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal antibody

• Small molecule

• Peptide

Scope of the Treg Cell-based Therapies Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Treg Cell-based Therapies Companies- Orca Bio, Nektar Therapeutics, Quell Therapeutics, Cugene, Sangamo Therapeutics, Abata Therapeutics, HCW Biologics, GentiBio, Tr1X, PolTREG, Cellenkos, VT BIO, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, KSQ Therapeutics, TeraImmune and others.

• Treg Cell-based Therapies Therapies- Orca-T, NKTR-358, QEL-001, CUG-252, and others.

• Treg Cell-based Therapies Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Treg Cell-based Therapies Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Treg Cell-Based Therapies: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Treg Cell-Based Therapies– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Orca-T: Orca Bio

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. NKTR-358: Nektar Therapeutics

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. CUG-252: Cugene

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug name: Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Key Companies

21. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Key Products

22. Treg Cell-Based Therapies- Unmet Needs

23. Treg Cell-Based Therapies- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Treg Cell-Based Therapies- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Analyst Views

26. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Key Companies

27. Appendix

