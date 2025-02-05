Initial IT Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Initial IT, a leading managed service provider based in the United Kingdom.

This partnership will help Initial IT’s clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Initial IT has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“At Initial IT, we are committed to simplifying IT and enhancing security for our clients. Partnering with EasyDMARC strengthens our ability to protect businesses from email-based cyber threats, ensuring their data and communications remain secure. Together, we are empowering organisations to focus on growth with confidence, knowing their IT and cybersecurity needs are expertly handled, ” said Andy Price, Founder & Owner of Initial IT.

"We are thrilled to welcome Initial IT to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Initial IT

Initial IT provides cybersecurity, IT services, and managed Microsoft 365 solutions to businesses across the UK. With over 19 years of industry experience, the company specialises in safeguarding local businesses from cyber threats while delivering approachable, reliable, and effective IT support. The company mission is to simplify technology and provide tailored solutions that enable their clients to focus on the business objectives.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

