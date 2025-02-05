Chronic Kidney Disease FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, Clinical Trials, Emerging Drugs | DelveInsight

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 85+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- Zydus Lifesciences Limited:- A Phase 4, 52 week, single arm, multicentre post marketing surveillance to evaluate the safety of Desidustat for the treatment of anemia in subjects with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The study is being planned to evaluate long term safety of Desidustat with CKD patient.

• In January 2025:- Novo Nordisk A/S- The study evaluates the safety of different doses of a new medicine called NNC0519 0130. It also looks into how the medicine may improve kidney function in participants with chronic kidney disease with or without type 2 diabetes, living with overweight or obesity. The participants will either get NNC0519-0130 (a new medicine), semaglutide (a medicine that doctors can already prescribe), or placebo (a "dummy" substance). Which treatment the participant will get is decided by chance. The study will last for up to 43 weeks.

• In January 2025:- AstraZeneca:- The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of balcinrenone/dapagliflozin compared with dapagliflozin alone on patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and albuminuria. This study will evaluate the effect of the balcinrenone/dapagliflozin on urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR), compared with dapagliflozin in patients with CKD. This is a dose-finding study aiming to identify an optimal dose of balcinrenone/dapagliflozin for a future Phase III study in patients with CKD.

• DelveInsight’s Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 85+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease treatment

• The leading Chronic Kidney Disease Companies such as Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, Kibow Pharma, XORTX Therapeutics, Lisata Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, SCOHIA PHARMA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UnicoCell Biomed, OccuRx, Disc Medicine, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Rege Nephro, Orgenesis, Healx, Benevolent and others.

• Promising Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies such as roxadustat, Monofer®, AZD5718, Dapagliflozin 10 mg, MEDI8367, AST-120, and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

• Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk

Ziltivekimab is a proprietary anti-interleukin-6 ligand monoclonal antibody (anti-IL6 mAb), targeting residual inflammatory cardiovascular risk in patients living with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). Ziltivekimab is being developed a therapy intended to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular adverse events in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation. Patients who are diagnosed with moderate to severe CKD and have ASCVD and inflammation are at risk for an adverse cardiovascular event at a high rate and there are no approved therapies to prevent this risk. The proinflammatory cytokine, interleukin-6 (IL-6) has been shown to be an independent, causal factor of ASCVD with evidence generated from human genetic studies and preclinical studies. The drug is being evaluated in Phase III stage of development to treat patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

• Rilparencel: Prokidney

ProKidney’s technology has the potential to restore kidney function by using the patient’s own (autologous) kidney cells. ProKidney has developed a cell-based product called REACT (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy), designed to build renal function in patients with chronically diseased kidneys. REACT is being developed to delay or prevent renal replacement therapy (dialysis or kidney transplant). ProKidney’s REACT is a percutaneous minimally invasive injectable product composed of the patient’s own regenerative renal cells (RRC).

• US-APR2020: Kibow Pharma

US-APR2020 is a natural probiotics formulation that metabolizes nitrogenous waste, which generally diffuses from the circulating bloodstream into the bowel. When these waste products accumulate in high concentrations in the blood, they become highly toxic and can cause severe damage to many organ systems if they are not properly excreted. US-APR2020 utilizes nitrogenous wastes as nutrients. As probiotics grow and multiply, they consume more nitrogenous waste and effectively maintain healthy kidney function. Currently the drug is in Phase II/III stage of development for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

• XRx-008: XORTX Therapeutics

Oxypurinol is a xanthine oxidase inhibitor (“XOI”) with important pharmacologic characteristics ideal for administration to individuals with ADPKD. Key pharmacologic attributes include: The ability to act in the circulation, kidney and cardiovascular tissue and inhibit the production of uric acid and so attenuate the mechanism of injury and accelerating effect of xanthine oxidase on progressing diseases. XORLOTM provides substantially increased absorption of oxypurinol. This approach provides an effective, well tolerated drug with an extensive clinical safety experience suggesting the Company’s XRx-008 program has the capacity to provide superior XOI to slow the accelerating decline kidney function during ADPKD progression. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease

• CLBS201: Lisata Therapeutics

CLBS201 is a CD34+ regenerative cell therapy candidate delivered via intra-renal artery administration in patients with CKD. CLBS201, which is being developed by Lisata Therapeutics, is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) in patients not yet requiring dialysis. Based on a wealth of published preclinical and early clinical data, it appears that the innate ability of CD34+ cells to promote the growth of new microvasculature could be a means to attenuate the progression of the disease or even reverse the course of CKD. Preclinical studies in kidney disease and injury models have demonstrated that protection or replenishment of the microcirculation results in improved kidney function. Currently, the drug is in Phase I for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease.

• UNI-494: Unicycive Therapeutics

UNI-494 is a novel nicotinamide ester derivative and a selective ATP-sensitive mitochondrial potassium channel activator. Mitochondrial dysfunction plays a critical role in the progression of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. UNI-494 has a novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function and may be beneficial for the treatment of several diseases including kidney disease. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage for the treatment of Chronic Kidney disease.

Chronic Kidney Disease Companies

Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, Kibow Pharma, XORTX Therapeutics, Lisata Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, SCOHIA PHARMA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UnicoCell Biomed, OccuRx, Disc Medicine, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Rege Nephro, Orgenesis, Healx, Benevolent and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Oral

• Intramuscular

Chronic Kidney Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal antibody

• Small molecule

• Peptide

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Chronic Kidney Disease Companies- Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, Kibow Pharma, XORTX Therapeutics, Lisata Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, SCOHIA PHARMA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UnicoCell Biomed, OccuRx, Disc Medicine, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Rege Nephro, Orgenesis, Healx, Benevolent and others.

• Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies- Roxadustat, Monofer®, AZD5718, Dapagliflozin 10 mg, MEDI8367, AST-120, and others.

• Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Chronic Kidney Disease: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Chronic Kidney Disease– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. XRx-008: XORTX Therapeutics

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. CLBS201: Lisata Therapeutics

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. UNI-494: Unicycive Therapeutics

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Chronic Kidney Disease Key Companies

21. Chronic Kidney Disease Key Products

22. Chronic Kidney Disease- Unmet Needs

23. Chronic Kidney Disease- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Chronic Kidney Disease- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Chronic Kidney Disease Analyst Views

26. Chronic Kidney Disease Key Companies

27. Appendix

