Food Allergy FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline Insights, Companies

Food Allergy Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "DelveInsight’s, “Food Allergy Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Food Allergy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from Food Allergy Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- ALK-Abelló A/S:- This is a phase I/II, dose-escalation, multi-site trial including subjects with peanut allergy confirmed by screening double-blind, placebo-controlled food challenge. The trial is conducted in 3 parts; part 1 will determine the entry dose of the up-dosing regimen (UDR) in adults and adolescents; part 2 will characterize the tolerability of the up-dosing regimen in adults, adolescents and children; part 3 will evaluate the efficacy of 2 maintenance doses of the SLIT-tablet primarily in adolescents and children; a small number of adults may also be included.

• In January 2025:- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)- This study is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in participants 1 to less than 56 years of age who are allergic to peanut and at least two other foods (including milk, egg, wheat, cashew, hazelnut, or walnut). While each participant may be allergic to more than two other foods, the primary endpoint/outcome in this study will only be assessed in peanut and two other foods for each participant.

• DelveInsight’s Food Allergy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Food Allergy treatment.

• The leading Food Allergy Companies such as Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Carsten Bindslev-Jensen, DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

• Promising Food Allergy Therapies such as Ligelizumab 120 mg, Acalabrutinib, Dupilumab, Omalizumab, and others.

Food Allergy Emerging Drugs Profile

• Viaskin Peanut: DBV Technologies

Viaskin Peanut (DBV712) is the novel product candidate, which is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), a proprietary technology platform that delivers biologically active compounds to the immune system through the skin. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. The Viaskin patch contains a deposit of dry allergen at its center that sits above the skin on a backing film. When the patch is applied to intact skin, a condensation chamber is formed between the allergen and the top layer of skin, the epidermis. Natural water loss from the skin accumulates within the condensation chamber, solubilizing the allergen. The drug is currently being investigated in the Preregistration stage of development for the treatment of peanut allergy.

• PVX-108: Aravax

PVX108 is a next-generation, allergen-specific immunotherapy using peptides that represent critical fragments of peanut proteins to precisely target the T cells driving peanut allergy. Administered once per month, therapy is designed to precisely induce tolerance to peanut protein without the safety concerns constraining the use of the only registered therapy which uses natural extracts from peanuts. The presence of whole peanut allergens in those extracts exposes patients to significant risks of anaphylaxis. Previously, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I trial in 66 peanut-allergic adults (AVX-001) showed no evidence of adverse events of clinical concern. Additionally, ex vivo studies providing a surrogate measure of safety (basophil activation) in 185 peanut-allergic blood donors confirmed a lack of basophil reactivity to PVX108 in contrast to peanut extract. These data demonstrate that PVX108 has a highly favourable safety profile for treatment of peanut allergic patients, including those with severe allergy. The drug is currently being investigated in the Phase II stage of development for the treatment of peanut allergy.

• AIMab7195: Xencor

AIMab7195 is an anti-IgE monoclonal antibody with enhanced binding to the Fc gamma receptor IIb (FcγRIIb). IgE recognizes and interacts with allergens and, as a result, can activate immune cells, such as mast cells and basophils that drive an allergic response in patients. AIMab7195 is designed to clear IgE rapidly from circulation, to prevent the production of IgE by preventing the activation of IgE-positive B cells, and to block IgE from interacting with its receptor on immune cells. AIMab7195 has been evaluated in two Phase I studies that enrolled more than 100 healthy volunteers and patients with allergy and atopic disease. The drug is currently being investigated in the Phase I stage of development for the treatment of peanut allergy.

Food Allergy Companies

Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Carsten Bindslev-Jensen, DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

Food Allergy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Oral

• Intramuscular

Food Allergy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal antibody

• Small molecule

• Peptide

Scope of the Food Allergy Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Food Allergy Companies- Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Carsten Bindslev-Jensen, DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

• Food Allergy Therapies- Ligelizumab 120 mg, Acalabrutinib, Dupilumab, Omalizumab, and others.

• Food Allergy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Food Allergy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Food Allergy: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Food Allergy– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Preregistration)

8. Viaskin Peanut: DBV Technologies

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. PVX-108: Aravax

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. AIMab7195: Xencor

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug Name: Company Name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Food Allergy Key Companies

21. Food Allergy Key Products

22. Food Allergy- Unmet Needs

23. Food Allergy- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Food Allergy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Food Allergy Analyst Views

26. Food Allergy Key Companies

27. Appendix

