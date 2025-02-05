Treatment Resistant Depression FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline Insights, Companies

Treatment Resistant Depression Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Treatment Resistant Depression Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Treatment Resistant Depression pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

🔎 Stay ahead in the Treatment Resistant Depression treatment landscape! Explore the latest breakthroughs, emerging therapies, and key players shaping the market. Download the report now! @ Treatment Resistant Depression Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Treatment Resistant Depression Pipeline Report

• In 2025:- Janssen Research & Development:- The purpose of this study is to assess the efficacy of intranasal esketamine plus an oral antidepressant compared with an oral antidepressant (active comparator) plus intranasal placebo in delaying relapse of depressive symptoms in participants with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who are in stable remission after an induction and optimization course of intranasal esketamine plus an oral antidepressant.

• In January 2025:- COMPASS Pathways:- This is a phase III, international, multi-centre, randomised, parallel group, fixed repeat dose, double-blind, controlled study. The study population will include participants aged ≥18 years with TRD. Overall, 568 participants are to be randomised in a 2:1:1 ratio to receive COMP360 25 mg, 10 mg or 1 mg. The study will last up to 16 weeks including a three- to ten-week Screening Period and six-week follow-up from investigational product (IP) administration.

• In January 2025:- Beckley Psytech Limited:- This is a Phase 2 study randomized, quadruple masked, multi-center study designed to investigate the efficacy and safety of a single dose of BPL-003 combined with psychological support in patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD).

• DelveInsight’s Treatment Resistant Depression pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Treatment Resistant Depression treatment.

• The leading Treatment Resistant Depression Companies such as Axsome Therapeutics, COMPASS Pathways, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GH Research Limited, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., SAGE Therapeutics, Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Alkermes, AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Celon Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, ATAI Life Sciences, and others.

• Promising Treatment Resistant Depression Therapies such as GH001, VLS-01, Psilocybin, BPL-003, NV-5138, Ebselen, OSU6162, and others.

🚀 Unlock strategic insights into the evolving Treatment Resistant Depression pipeline! Get in-depth analysis of clinical-stage developments and upcoming therapies. Access the full report today! @ Treatment Resistant Depression Clinical Trials

Treatment Resistant Depression Emerging Drugs Profile

• Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways

Psilocybin therapy is an approach being investigated for the treatment of mental health challenges. It combines the pharmacological effects of psilocybin, a psychoactive substance, with psychological support. Psilocybin is an active ingredient in some species of mushrooms, often referred to as ‘magic mushrooms’. The company has developed a synthesised formulation of psilocybin, COMP 360, and is investigating the effectiveness of psilocybin therapy, initially in treatment-resistant depression.

• AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

AXS-05 is a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity being developed for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. AXS-05 consists of a proprietary formulation and dose of dextromethorphan (DM) and bupropion. The dextromethorphan component of AXS-05 is an antagonist of the NMDA receptor, an ionotropic glutamate receptor, and a sigma-1 receptor agonist. These actions modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission. The bupropion component of AXS-05 serves primarily to increase the bioavailability of dextromethorphan, and is a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor

📊 Gain a competitive edge in the Treatment Resistant Depression market! Discover promising pipeline candidates, regulatory trends, and future treatment outlooks. Request your report now! @ Treatment Resistant Depression Unmet Needs

Treatment Resistant Depression Companies

Axsome Therapeutics, COMPASS Pathways, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GH Research Limited, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., SAGE Therapeutics, Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Alkermes, AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Celon Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, ATAI Life Sciences, and others.

Treatment Resistant Depression pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Topical.

• Molecule Type

Treatment Resistant Depression Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

• Product Type

Dive into comprehensive Treatment Resistant Depression pipeline analysis, key company strategies, and clinical advancements. Download DelveInsight’s exclusive report! @ @ Treatment Resistant Depression Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/treatment-resistant-depression-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Treatment Resistant Depression Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Treatment Resistant Depression Companies- Axsome Therapeutics, COMPASS Pathways, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GH Research Limited, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., SAGE Therapeutics, Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Alkermes, AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Celon Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, ATAI Life Sciences, and others.

• Treatment Resistant Depression Therapies- GH001, VLS-01, Psilocybin, BPL-003, NV-5138, Ebselen, OSU6162, and others.

• Treatment Resistant Depression Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Treatment Resistant Depression Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

🔬 Track the latest innovations in Treatment Resistant Depression therapies! Stay informed on upcoming launches, trial results, and market dynamics. Get your copy of the report today! @ Treatment Resistant Depression Emerging Drugs and Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/treatment-resistant-depression-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Treatment Resistant Depression: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Late Stage Products (Preregistration)

7. AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

8. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

9. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

10. Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways

11. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

12. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

13. SEP-378614: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

14. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

15. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

16. Drug name: Company name

17. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

18. Inactive Products

19. Treatment Resistant Depression Key Companies

20. Treatment Resistant Depression Key Products

21. Treatment Resistant Depression- Unmet Needs

22. Treatment Resistant Depression- Market Drivers and Barriers

23. Treatment Resistant Depression- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

24. Treatment Resistant Depression Analyst Views

25. Treatment Resistant Depression Key Companies

26. Appendix

List of Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2025

Surgical Lasers Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-lasers-market

Intraocular Lens Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market

Skin Neoplasm Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking - https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

Microscopy Device Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/microscopy-device-market

Pacemakers Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market

Urea Cycle Disorders Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices

Nk Cell Therapy Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/infographics/nk-cell-therapy-market

Surgical Mask & Respirator Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market

Lymphoedema Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphoedema-market

Phototherapies For Psoriasis Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapy-devices-market

Sepsis Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market

Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/underactive-bladder-market

Medical Marijuana Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/medical-marijuana-market

Lactose Intolerance Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market

Dyspepsia Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-pipeline-insight

Total Knee Arthroplasty Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/knee-reconstruction-devices-market

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.